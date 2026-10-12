Diddy injury update: What happened to the rapper, and when is he scheduled to be released from prison?

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly suffered a head injury in prison and was taken out of the facility for medical attention. The rapper, who is serving a four-year sentence, is also waiting for a decision on his appeal.

What happened to Diddy?

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is serving a four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

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Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly had a medical emergency in prison. According to TMZ, Diddy, 56, was taken out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Saturday, October 10, after he got a head injury. As per the report, he was taken back to the prison in the early hours of Sunday, October 11.

What did Diddy’s rep say?

Diddy’s rep said told Us Magazine, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

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As per reports, Diddy is serving a four-year sentence. He was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July 2025. Diddy has said he is innocent and pleaded not guilty.

His legal team has appealed the case and is waiting for a judge’s decision. Diddy’s lawyer Juda Engelmayer told Us Magazine, “He’s focused on the appeal and looking back at his life and trying to figure out ways to improve and be a better person.”

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He added, “He’s become like a paralegal, if not a lawyer already. My experience [is that] clients who are deeply involved in their cases are the ones who get further.”

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Diddy reportedly returning to solitary confinement

Earlier this month, news came out that Diddy was going back into the Special Housing Unit, also called solitary confinement. This came as NBC News spoke to four men who spent time in the same unit as Diddy. They did not give their names. They told NBC News that Diddy gets special treatment that other inmates do not get.

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As per the report, he has people who do his chores, give him Chinese-style massages and cook special meals for him. The men also said he gets drugs, alcohol and cell phones that are not allowed in prison.

One of the men told NBC News, “This is not some normal s*** you see in jail. This is some rich s***.” The man added, “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

Sources told NBC News that soon after Diddy reached Fort Dix, he got a phone and alcohol. They said he also got a group of inmates who he pays to do things for him. He has allegedly spent thousands of dollars each month paying inmates to clean for him and cook him special meals.

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His spokesperson played down the report. The spokesperson told NBC News, “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

When will Diddy be released?

As per Bureau of Prisons (BOP) records, he is now set to leave FCI Fort Dix on March 2, 2028. Earlier, it was January 21, 2028.

The BOP told People, who first reported the news, “For privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including reasons for a change in release date.”

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In a statement to Us Magazine on Wednesday, October 7, a spokesperson for Diddy said, “We are never given any explanation for how the BOP calculates or adjusts projected release dates, so we cannot speak to the reason for any change.” The statement went on, “Sean remains focused on serving his time, awaiting the decision on his appeal and looking forward to spending quality time with his family when he returns home."