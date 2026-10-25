Disneyland flooded after sudden California downpour forces ride closures, cancels fireworks

A sudden cloudburst flooded parts of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Friday evening. The heavy rain forced the temporary closure of outdoor attractions and left visitors wading through ankle-deep water. The management also cancelled the nightly fireworks show.

A powerful storm swept through Anaheim, flooding walkways at Disneyland Resort, temporarily shutting outdoor attractions. (Tiktok/@dznylndrz)

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Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning moved across Orange County, overwhelming storm drains in several areas of the park.

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Videos shared on social media showed flooded pathways in Frontierland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and near the Haunted Mansion as guests searched for shelter.

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Puddles of water closed rides

The National Weather Service had forecast rainfall across Southern California on Friday, but many visitors said the intensity of the storm caught them by surprise. According to the New York Post, about 25 millimeters of rain had been forecast for parts of the region before the fast-moving downpour struck Disneyland.

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{{^usCountry}} Footage posted online showed water covering pedestrian walkways outside Frontierland’s Pioneer Mercantile and Shooting Exposition. Some visitors stood on benches or walked along raised garden edges to avoid the rising water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage posted online showed water covering pedestrian walkways outside Frontierland’s Pioneer Mercantile and Shooting Exposition. Some visitors stood on benches or walked along raised garden edges to avoid the rising water. {{/usCountry}}

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Another video captured standing water around Sleeping Beauty Castle and the Matterhorn Bobsleds, while puddles also formed inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

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Disneyland temporarily suspended several outdoor rides after lightning was detected in Orange County.

Visitors at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure sought shelter as thunderstorms passed through the resort.

Social media videos showed guests crowding covered areas while rain poured across the park.

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“Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning hit Disneyland Resort in Anaheim tonight,” journalist EJ Moreno wrote on X. “Outdoor attractions temporarily closed as thunderstorms move through Orange County. Guests taking shelter at Disney California Adventure.”

Disney also cancelled its scheduled nighttime fireworks display because of lightning, strong winds and wet weather conditions. The resort regularly suspends fireworks when weather conditions pose safety risks.

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Many visitors said weather forecasts had not suggested such an intense storm.

“My weather app said no rain for six hours. Forty-five minutes later it said heavy rain in 18 minutes. Then it said flash flood warning,” one guest wrote on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

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Cast Members respond as crews clear flooding

Disneyland Cast Members worked throughout the evening to clear blocked drains using brooms and squeegees as water accumulated across several sections of the park.

The heavy rainfall also affected transportation areas outside the theme parks.

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New York Post reported that standing water accumulated near the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking tram stations, making it more difficult for guests to leave the resort after the storm.

Operations crews continued clearing debris and removing standing water into the night to prepare the resort for weekend visitors.