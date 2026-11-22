Mexican security forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro", following a fierce gunfight on Friday night, the country's military said on Saturday. Meza Flores, a drug kingpin who was on the FBI's 10 most-wanted list, was captured in an operation that dealt a major blow to one of Mexico's powerful drug trafficking groups.

Videos recorded by residents during the raid showed army helicopters, cars on fire and gunfire on the streets. (AFP/Reuters) more less

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He had built his operations around the US-Mexico border, where his group was allegedly involved in moving fentanyl and other illegal drugs. His organisation held influence over large parts of Sonora, which lies in north-western Mexico, and operated through key drug trafficking corridors, The Washington Post reported.

How Mexico caught drug kingpin on FBI's 10 most wanted list

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The operation was launched at around 4 pm local time on Friday after weeks of coordination between Mexico's military and US intelligence agencies, two officials familiar with the operation told The New York Times. Videos recorded by residents during the raid showed army helicopters, cars on fire and gunfire on the streets.

Deep Dive How did Mexican forces locate and capture Chapo Isidro? Mexican authorities used intelligence shared with US agencies, drone surveillance, intercepted communications and analysis of his movements to track him to a house in Guasave. Special forces entered the area while diversionary operations were conducted elsewhere, and a gunfight followed. What role did the United States play in Chapo Isidro’s arrest? US agencies coordinated with Mexico and shared intelligence to help establish his whereabouts. With Mexico’s approval and at its request, the US also conducted drone surveillance over the suspected area. What charges does Chapo Isidro face in the United States? US charges include drug-trafficking conspiracies involving cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl, as well as narcoterrorism, money laundering and firearms offences. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

During the coordination period, Mexican authorities shared intelligence with their US counterparts that helped establish his whereabouts and track his family, the officials said. The US also carried out drone surveillance over the suspected area with the Mexican government's approval and at its request.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the country’s military analysts used the surveillance footage to study his movements and daily activities. They also intercepted communications to understand his routine, one official told the NYT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the country’s military analysts used the surveillance footage to study his movements and daily activities. They also intercepted communications to understand his routine, one official told the NYT. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators also examined text messages exchanged with his mother, wife and sister to identify gatherings and appointments he was expected to attend. On Friday, special forces reportedly used intercepted radio and phone signals, along with drone footage, to track him to a house in Guasave, Sinaloa.

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As the authorities faced the challenge of entering Guasave, a cartel-controlled stronghold, they set up diversionary operations, including a raid in Los Mochis, another city in Sinaloa, the report said. Over two dozen undercover members of the Mexican Army's elite Joint Special Force entered Guasave while authorities carried out the diversionary operation elsewhere.

As they moved into the house, additional soldiers took up positions to support them. Two Black Hawk helicopters belonging to the Mexican Army also opened fire on cartel gunmen, leading to a shootout.

Once Meza Flores was finally captured, two helicopters flew towards Los Mochis to create another diversion, while a third remained in the area to target cartel gunmen. Special forces then moved him into an armoured vehicle and evacuated him from Guasave, the NYT report said.

Meza Flores faces criminal charges in Mexico and US

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Meza Flores was captured along with his second-in-command and another man suspected of overseeing the group's finances. The three were flown to Mexico City aboard a Mexican Air Force aircraft and handed over to the authorities responsible for prosecution, the military said.

He faces charges in both Mexico and the United States. He was listed among the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives, with the agency offering a $5 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest.

The FBI's notice, issued under the name Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, alleges that his group smuggled "large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States."