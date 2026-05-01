Doja Cat fires mods for banning supportive streamer PlaqueBoyMax

A recent incident at a Twitch live-streaming event quickly caught social media attention after popular rapper and streamer Doja Cat's moderators banned another streamer, PlaqueBoyMax. Doja Cat quickly took to social media to speak out about the incident and called for her moderators to be disciplined after the supporter faced action. Doja Cat publicly apologized on X after her Twitch moderators banned fellow streamer PlaqueBoyMax. (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened during the live stream? PlaqueBoyMax was watching Doja's stream on April 27 and gifted her 10 subscriptions. He was then banned. Complex reported that PlaqueBoyMax gifted subscriptions before he was banned. It was unexpected by viewers and PlaqueBoyMax did not see it coming either.

PlaqueBoyMax reacted immediately. He called out Doja Cat, requesting that she stop her moderators from banning him.

Doja Cat responds on X Doja Cat did not respond to the ban in the livestream. But, she took to X soon after.

In a statement posted to her X account on April 27, the "Vie" rapper said she was firing some of her mods for banning PlaqueBoyMax, adding that it was not her choice and that he did nothing wrong.

A Dexerto report said that some fans tried to defend the ban by citing previous criticism from PlaqueBoyMax of Doja's 2023 album "Scarlet." Doja Cat rejected these arguments, saying the past had no impact on her decision.