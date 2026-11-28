The Trump administration has relaunched the US Agency for International Development (USAID) website with a collection of internal documents from the agency’s past operations.

USAID archive goes public as Trump administration pushes transparency drive. (AP Photo) more less

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The archive includes emails, reports and presentations concerning its work on disinformation and engagement with social media companies.

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The website, which was taken offline during the administration’s overhaul of the foreign aid agency, now features a section titled “Transparency and Accountability”. It describes the collection as material intended to show how USAID operated under previous administrations.

The official USAID website says the agency was “weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values” and that the documents are being published in the interest of transparency and accountability. The page also offers a downloadable archive listed at 1.1 gigabytes.

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{{^usCountry}} The material includes emails, internal communications, briefing documents, concept notes, reports and recorded webinars. Several entries concern USAID’s work on information integrity, misinformation and disinformation, as well as its interactions with technology companies including Meta, Google and YouTube. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The material includes emails, internal communications, briefing documents, concept notes, reports and recorded webinars. Several entries concern USAID’s work on information integrity, misinformation and disinformation, as well as its interactions with technology companies including Meta, Google and YouTube. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the listed documents are a report titled “USAID Disinformation Primer”, an email concerning a meeting between then-USAID administrator Samantha Power and YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki, and a document titled “USAID Meta engagement”.

The website also lists a concept note connected to the Global Disinformation Index.

USAID website highlights past work on online information

The collection focuses on programmes and discussions that examined how misinformation and disinformation could affect democratic institutions, elections and public debate.

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Some documents refer to engagement with social media platforms and efforts to promote information integrity. Their inclusion on the website does not, by itself, establish that the activities amounted to censorship or that the agency improperly directed technology companies to remove content.

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The administration’s description of the release reflects its stated position on USAID’s past work. The documents are presented on the website, but the page does not provide a detailed explanation of the circumstances surrounding each communication or the conclusions readers should draw from it.

Trump administration’s overhaul of USAID

The website’s return follows the administration’s decision to restructure US foreign assistance and transfer selected USAID functions to the State Department.

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On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid”. It ordered a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance while programmes were reviewed for their alignment with US foreign policy.

The State Department subsequently notified Congress in March 2025 of its intention to realign selected USAID functions. A May 2025 evaluation by the State Department’s Office of Inspector General said the department’s transition efforts had only partially reflected key government reorganisation practices and identified further work needed to ensure the process was completed effectively.

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The relaunch of the USAID website places a large collection of the agency’s internal records in the public domain as the administration continues to defend its changes to US foreign assistance. The website says further material is being published as part of its transparency initiative.