US President Donald Trump has described the ceasefire memorandum negotiated by Vice President JD Vance with Iran as a “waste of time”, criticising the diplomatic effort months after it was reached. Trump, however, defended Vance and maintained that the decision to go to war with Iran was justified.

US President Donald Trump has described the ceasefire memorandum negotiated by Vice President JD Vance with Iran as a “waste of time.” (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Trump said he had not liked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed in June but had listened to advisers who supported the arrangement. He said he preferred a formal contract over a memorandum and believed the agreement had delayed developments.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“It was a waste of time,” Trump said, adding that the process had allowed the US to understand Iran better and realise that Tehran could not be trusted.

The June agreement was intended to establish an initial halt to hostilities and provide a framework for negotiations to end the conflict. However, fighting continued intermittently, and the arrangement eventually collapsed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump seen with eyes closed during Apec Summit, people think POTUS fell asleep Trump backs Vance despite criticism of Iran deal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump seen with eyes closed during Apec Summit, people think POTUS fell asleep Trump backs Vance despite criticism of Iran deal {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump rejected suggestions that Vance's role in the negotiations had changed because of the memorandum or criticism surrounding it. He said the vice president was doing a “very good job”.

The president also defended the military campaign against Iran, saying he would make the same decision again if given the choice. He acknowledged that the conflict could have short-term political consequences but argued that it would be viewed positively in the longer term.

The comments come after Vance linked the Republicans' losses in the November midterm elections to the Iran war. In a post on X, Vance wrote: “The reason we lost is the war. The President himself said so.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He urged Republicans to acknowledge the political cost of the conflict, pointing to voters' concerns about inflation and the cost of living. Vance also reiterated the importance of the administration's America First agenda.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: US plans tougher rules for companies sponsoring foreign workers for Green Cards

Vance's role in Iran negotiations

Vance had been involved in efforts to pursue a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. Earlier this month, he also pushed for fresh negotiations and proposed taking the lead in direct talks, according to an Axios report.

The administration's approach to negotiations has since involved special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have taken a prominent role in the diplomatic effort.

Vance has sought to play down reports of differences with Trump over Iran. In an appearance on Fox News earlier this week, he said there was “no daylight” between the two, adding that the president made the decisions and members of his administration were responsible for implementing them.