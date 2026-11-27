Donald Trump Jr. has criticised Netflix's decision to post a Thanksgiving message while attaching a video of two women kissing. The streaming giant shared a clip from season 2 of The Hunting Wives, which showed actors Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman passionately kissing each other.

Donald Trump Jr. criticised Netflix's Thanksgiving post. (AP) more less

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Netflix wrote, “this thanksgiving plate”.

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Donald Trump Jr. criticises Netflix post

Trump Jr. wrote, “What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving.” He wasn't the only notable person to remark on the video. Jessica Tarlov, co-host of Fox's The Five, also remarked, “2026 is too much on so many levels. Happy Thanksgiving!!.”

Others criticise sexual nature of post

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{{^usCountry}} Several others also criticised the sexual nature of the post. Many noted it was something uncomfortable to watch at a family gathering. Some also noted that while people were actually sharing photos of food as their Thanksgiving plate, Netflix had opted to showcase a sexual encounter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several others also criticised the sexual nature of the post. Many noted it was something uncomfortable to watch at a family gathering. Some also noted that while people were actually sharing photos of food as their Thanksgiving plate, Netflix had opted to showcase a sexual encounter. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is ridiculous. Why would you tweet this on Thanksgiving? Disgusting,” one wrote. Another added, “I opened my phone at the Thanksgiving dinner table and now I have to explain to my family why this popped up. Netflix, please, not at this time.”

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Yet another said, “I think Netflix is insane for posting that on thanksgiving day!”. Several conservative voices also called for people to cancel Netflix subscriptions.

Netflix has been promoting The Hunting Wives Season 2

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While Netflix's choice of Thanksgiving post drew backlash, the streaming service has been promoting Hunting Wives Season 2 on their feed. Given that the release date coincided with Thanksgiving, Netflix decided to push out content surrounding that, though this particular video has not been well received.

Earlier in the day, Netflix shared a photo captioned, “Bon Appétit. THE HUNTING WIVES ARE BACK.”

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Another video from The Hunting Wives was shared where two men discuss how their wives “bumped brisket.”

“Happy Thanksgiving?,” Netflix wrote. Season 2 starts with the two women estranged after the Season 1 murders. However, resurfacing secrets and new threats pull them back into each other's orbit in Maple Brook, Texas.

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“Margo is starting to have a little bit of self-reflection,” Akerman explained. “We see her walls come down in the moments that she has with Sophie that are quite vulnerable and real.”

“In season one, Sophie is really experiencing a lot of caged anger and, in season two, you see that anger unleashed,” Snow shared about her character with Netflix. “I think she’s learned from Margo to use her intelligence and not let that anger overtake her — that’s something you learn when you're in a toxic relationship, how to utilise the pain that you've felt.”