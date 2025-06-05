Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Donald Trump orders probe into alleged cover-up of ex-US president Joe Biden's health decline

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2025 06:16 AM IST

President Trump has initiated an investigation into alleged cover-up claims regarding Joe Biden's cognitive health during his presidency.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) initiated an investigation into allegations by Republicans that former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline was deliberately concealed during his time in office.

US President Donald Trump with his his predecessor Joe Biden.(REUTERS file)
US President Donald Trump with his his predecessor Joe Biden.(REUTERS file)

"This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history," a presidential memorandum reads.

Donald Trump's move comes after running a campaign to discredit his predecessor, which has been joined by Republican Party politicians and their cheerleaders in conservative media.

They cite Joe Biden's infrequent public appearances while in office and his apparent unwillingness to sit for interviews as evidence of a man incapable of doing the demanding job of commander-in-chief of the United States.

They allege that Biden's aides covered up his physical and mental deterioration, made key decisions on his behalf, and used a signature-replicating device to govern the country in his name.

"The Counsel to the President, in consultation with the Attorney General and the head of any other relevant executive department or agency... shall investigate... whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President," news agency AFP reported, citing Wednesday's document.

The investigation will also look at “the circumstances surrounding Joe Biden's supposed execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office (including) the policy documents for which the autopen was used (and) who directed that the President's signature be affixed”.

Biden, who was 81 at the time, dropped his bid for a second term after a disastrous debate performance against Trump renewed concerns about his health and mental acuity.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Follow Us On