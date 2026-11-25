President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to get a new Press Secretary, even as he praised deputy press secretary Anna Kelly for doing a “good job”.
Trump further noted that he was doing just fine acting as his own spokesperson. “I give such access to the press. I see so much press, more than any president ever. I’ll stop at the wing of an aircraft where you have 100 people out there. Sometimes you know you have a big group out there. So I do a lot of press,” he told the New York Post.
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Trump also mused that without a Press Secretary in place, he had no one to blame but himself if the talking points went wrong. “Instead of saying, ‘Oh, I wish you said it this way, that way,’ this way I can blame myself,” Trump said.
Why Trump has not gotten a new press secretary
As per the publication, Trump explained that it was “tough to beat” Karoline Leavitt, who recently stepped down from the post. The president noted that she'd been very good at her job.{{/usCountry}}
As per the publication, Trump explained that it was “tough to beat” Karoline Leavitt, who recently stepped down from the post. The president noted that she'd been very good at her job.{{/usCountry}}
Leavitt's replacement, Katie Zacharia, quickly stepped down from the role after it emerged that she'd not taken the bar exam in the US, despite referring to herself as a lawyer.
Also Read | Katie Zacharia's family photo with Trump raises photoshop questions: 'Did you add yourself and your family there?'
Trump noted that “a lot of people want the job”. He also said, “I have a few people that I think are good. We haven’t needed it so far." Notably, Trump had even jokingly proposed UFC boss Dana White for the role.
Trump praises Anna Kelly
While Trump does not appear to have zeroed in on a press secretary, the president praised the deputy press secretary, Anna Kelly. He said, “she’s doing a good job.”
Kelly responded with thanks for the praise. She is a graduate from The George Washington University and went on to study at Auburn University as well. Kelly has long been associated with the Republican Party.
She was the Wisconsin Communications Director for the Republican National Committee, before taking on the role of Communications Director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, as per her LinkedIn. She was also Communications Director in the U.S. House of Representatives, working for the office of Rep. Derrick Van Orden.
Kelly was then National Press Secretary of the Republican National Committee, before joining the Trump administration as the Principal Deputy Press Secretary.
While praising Kelly, Trump noted that “nobody complains” about the lack of a press secretary. Communications director Steven Cheung said in agreement, “Nobody complains. You’re the most accessible president, most transparent,” as per The Post.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.