Trump supporter stabbed in Ohio during POTUS' midterms campaign; chilling video shows knife stuck in back

A supporter of President Donald Trump was reportedly stabbed in the back on October 28, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Video from the scene showed a knife stuck in the person's back. The stabbing reportedly took place when Trump was speaking onstage at the Shoemaker Center on the Ohio University Chillicothe campus, as part of his midterm campaign.

A Donald Trump supporter was reportedly stabbed in Ohio during the president's midterm campaign. (X/@DerekMyers)

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Police reportedly scrambled to the area and detained one person as per local news page Scioto Valley Guardian. Trump supporters gathered there could be heard calling for the person's arrest. The Chillicothe Police Department is yet to comment on the incident.

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The video, meanwhile, appeared to show the victim with a pocket knife protruding from their back.

What to know about the stabbing incident

The stabbing incident appeared to have taken place when Trump was speaking at the midterm rally. The event also featured featured US Senator Jon Husted as well as other Republican candidates. The Secret Service reportedly led security for the event with assistance from local and regional law enforcement.

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At the time of writing, the details about the stabbing victim's condition are not known. The identities of the victim and the person detained have not been shared with the public. It is also not known what led to the alleged stabbing and if the cops intend to press charges against the individual they've detained.

What the video shows

The video showed a cop appearing to inspect where the person had been stabbed. The victim, wearing a cap and carrying a cape, turned their back to allow the cop to inspect the area. Meanwhile, other angry protesters demanded that the attacker be arrested. The person who was allegedly stabbed then sat down and the knife could be seen clearly. It appeared to have an orange hilt and was lodged in the person's back.

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Conservative activist Tyler Bowyer remarked, “Apparently some crazy anti-Trump lunatic stabbed a Trump supporter outside his rally in Ohio. This is more of the insane political violence stoked by the Left. Pray for the person who was stabbed.” Another said, “A anti-Trump person STABBED a Trump rally outside his rally tonight!! This is infuriating!.” Yet another added, “Watch out at Trump rallies. The violent left are stabbing people with knives. Vote Republican, because the left is unhinged.”

Trump reportedly continued his remarks amid the response outside. Protesters had reportedly been removed from inside the Shoemaker Center in the evening, while a small group had gathered outside the venue earlier in the day.