Obama responds to Cheesecake Factory row as Trump's remark about ‘hamburger and small dessert’ for $5000 at Mar-a-Lago comes into focus

Speaking in Georgia, ahead of the November 3 midterms, Obama said “They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who's supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who's supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory.”

Former President Barack Obama , on October 28, responded to the Cheesecake Factory row that the Donald Trump administration had raised over his remark.

The Democrat was campaigning for Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms when he made the remarks. This response comes after Obama's joke on Trump's White House renovation.

He'd said “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere,” while campaigning for Democrats in Ohio.

How Obama's comments sparked a backlash When Trump was asked about Obama's remarks, he'd said the work was done by the “finest artisans” and Obama “doesn’t notice dirt and filth.” However, the backlash grew to claim that Obama was out of touch and was mocking a restaurant for regular people.

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Conservative political strategist Corinne Clark Barron wrote on X “KEEP THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY OUT OF YOUR ELITIST MOUTH.” New York Post columnist Lydia Moynihan said the remarks showed “how elitist he and the party that he continues to lead has become”.

Scott Bessent also dined there reportedly and told a Fox Business reporter “I had a great meal, always have a great meal." He added “tell the Martha’s Vineyard set to give it a try.” Bessent's net worth is estimated to be around $600 million.