Scott Bessent responds to Obama’s ‘Cheesecake Factory’ joke with lunch stop, social media jab

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded to former President Barack Obama’s recent “Cheesecake Factory” quip with a visit to the restaurant chain on Monday and a social media jab. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent waves as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The exchange came days after Obama compared the White House’s gold-heavy redesign to “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory” during a campaign rally in Ohio.

Bessent was approached by a Fox Business reporter outside a Cheesecake Factory near the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, on Monday after having lunch. Asked about Obama’s remarks, Bessent criticized the former president while referencing the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

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“Darth Vader’s tomb” “This is the man who built the, uh, museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb,” Bessent said during his exchange with the reporters. “I had a great meal, always have a great meal. I would tell the Martha’s Vineyard set to give it a try.”

The comments referred to Obama’s residence on Martha’s Vineyard and the design of the Obama Presidential Center, which has drawn public attention for its modern architecture.

During Monday’s exchange with reporters, Bessent also said he ordered his regular meal. “What I always have: the French Dip Cheeseburger,” he said. “It was a great lunch.”

Later, Bessent posted another message on X directed at Obama. “I recommend the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls,” he wrote while tagging the former president.