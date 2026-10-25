Trump responds after Obama mocks White House renovations, calls ex-president ‘grossly incompetent’

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Obama of incompetence and defended his own record on Iran, Michigan and the economy.

President Donald Trump has responded with a sharp message to Former US President Barack Obama after he mocked Trump’s White House renovation project during a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday. Trump fired back in a Truth Social post after Obama joked that the White House under Trump looked like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

“Obama was a grossly incompetent President!” Trump wrote. He accused Obama of paying Iran “billions” and giving Tehran “a road to a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump also criticized Obama’s support for Democratic candidates over the years, including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, claiming both lost despite Obama’s campaigning. “He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost."

Trump further attacked Obama’s latest endorsement in Michigan, referring to Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed as a “Fake Doctor” and a “Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist.”

He wrote, “Now he’s campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also.”

He added, “I won Michigan, BIG, have brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before. Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed.”

Trump offered no evidence for those claims. El-Sayed, a physician and former Detroit health official, has rejected similar allegations in the past.

Trump further urged voters to support Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, writing, “VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS! He will never let you down!”

Also read: Obama-Trump war of words intensifies as both trade personal jabs

Obama mocks White House makeover Speaking at a Democratic campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, Obama criticized Trump’s extensive renovations at the White House.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV,” Obama said.

He claimed Trump had expanded the ballroom, paved over parts of the Rose Garden, added a helicopter pad and decorated the White House with excessive gold. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere,” Obama said, drawing laughter from the audience, according to ANI and videos from the event.

Obama also urged Ohio voters to back Democratic candidates Amy Acton for governor and Sherrod Brown for the US Senate. He later repeated that appeal in a post on X, encouraging supporters to vote for Democrats across the ballot.