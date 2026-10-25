Obama-Trump war of words intensifies as both trade personal jabs

Obama called Trump an agent of “chaos and cruelty” and a man of broken promises. He spoke in front of a near-full crowd at the Public Auditorium, which holds more than 10,000 people.

Former US President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump traded barbs on Saturday, taking aim at each other during separate appearances in Ohio and Florida .

“After two years,” he said, “of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in modern times,” Obama said. “you get the chance to say, ‘Enough is enough, we are going to change right here in Ohio.’”

According to NBC News, Obama made fun of Trump’s ballroom construction and the gold accents he has added across the White House. “Does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all our time thinking about these issues?” Obama wondered. “I mean, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV.”

A moment later, Obama added: “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”