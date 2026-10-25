Ric Flair, 77, shares bandaged-eye photo after scary fall: 'Focused on recovery'

The 77-year-old wrote: “Thank you all for the messages and prayers! I will get back to you all individually as I get stronger. Thank you to Tampa General Hospital staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30am. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did. I am focused on my healing and recovery right now, and I will be okay."

Flair posted a photo on his social media accounts on Saturday afternoon. He is sitting in a chair with a round bandage over his right eye.

WWE legend Ric Flair, 77, is back home after a scary fall outside a Tampa restaurant left him with injuries to his head and face. The wrestling star shared a photo with a bandage over his right eye on Saturday and thanked fans for their prayers.

Also read: Ric Flair hospitalized after Florida restaurant fall hours after revealing blood clot diagnosis

What happened at the restaurant Flair was at Wagamama in Tampa on Friday morning. He got up from the bar and left his phone and drink behind. He then walked across the street.

As per TMZ, he suddenly fell outside and hurt his face. TMZ’s sources said he cut his head and eye open, and his eye was bleeding a lot. He may also have a concussion. As per the report, he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Family says he is okay Flair’s daughter, WWE star Charlotte Flair, was the first to say he was alright. She posted on X on Friday night that “he’s going to be ok.” As per the report, she also joked that the 16-time world champion told the doctor he fell because “[Ultimate] warrior dropped him on his head.”

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Blood clot news came hours before the fall The fall came hours after Flair said he was sad to miss a signing at Washington State Horror Con in Seattle.

Flair had blood clots in his legs, and his doctors have limited his travel to three to four hours.

Flair previously wrote on X: “Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3–4 Hours. Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First.”

Flair said sorry to his agent, Steve Solomon, the convention organizers, Big Event NY, and his fans.