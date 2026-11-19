Upping the ante ahead of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s December 12 visit to Ayodhya, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday once again dared him to contest against him from the temple town, accusing the SP chief of lacking the courage to face a direct electoral fight. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of development projects, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (PTI)

“Ayodhya is land of our faith. You said that I should contest from Ayodhya. I said, go ahead and file your nomination, I will also file mine. Let us face each other directly once. But those challenging me to contest elections from Ayodhya lack the courage to face a direct contest. Those who ordered firing on Ram devotees are remembering Lord Ram at the end of their lives, just like Marich,” Adityanath said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 55 projects worth over ₹792 crore, including the University of Forestry and Horticulture, in Gorakhpur.

Yadav had challenged Adityanath to contest from Ayodhya during his visit to the temple town a month ago. The chief minister had earlier also dared the SP chief to contest against him.

Targeting the previous SP government, Yogi said funds had been spent on building boundary walls around graveyards on land allegedly encroached upon from Dalits, backward communities, Nishads, Yadavs, Sainthwars, Vaishyas and Brahmins. “Today, the same public funds are being utilised for the restoration of more than 4,500 temples,” he said.

“The tail of a dog can never be straightened. These goons and mafia can only be brought into line through the force of law, and that is what our government did and is preparing to do further,” he said.

Reacting to the recent announcement of an alliance between Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Adityanath said the Congress, SP, BSP and AIMIM were “cut from the same cloth”.

“They had brought an identity crisis to UP, be it the Congress, SP or BSP, or a maulana who has recently arrived from Hyderabad. He is acting petulantly. Do not worry, the UP election results will ensure Hyderabad becomes Bhagya Lakshmi Puram,” he said.

On farmers affected by excessive rainfall and hailstorms in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said they had received compensation of ₹500 crore and would soon get a separate special package. The rules would also be amended to promote agroforestry, he added.

Referring to the Vedic verse ‘Mata Bhumih Putroham Prithivyah’, the chief minister said environmental degradation led to natural disasters. He said 35 crore saplings were planted in a single day on July 12, 2026, while 280 crore had been planted over the past nine-and-a-half years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned the achievement in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, he added.

BJP state president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Purvanchal was moving beyond its image of backwardness to emerge as a centre of education and research. The SP and Congress had used the region only for political gains, he said, adding that the economy had tripled under the BJP government and more than 9.5 lakh youths had secured government jobs.

Fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad said previous governments had focused only on the development of their favourites. Yogi had translated the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ into reality, he said, adding that the approved Fisheries University would soon be inaugurated in Gorakhpur.