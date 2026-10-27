Trump vows ‘No Invasion of Our Country Act,’ death penalty for major traffickers at Mississippi midterms rally

President Donald Trump pledged new immigration, crime and election measures during a campaign rally in Mississippi on Monday.

Donald Trump used a campaign rally in Mississippi to outline his immigration, crime and election agenda while urging voters to back Republican candidates. Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

In his address, Trump promised to pursue the “No Invasion of Our Country Act,” expand the death penalty for major drug traffickers and human traffickers, and require voter identification and proof of citizenship if Republicans retain power after the 2026 US midterm elections.

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Speaking to supporters, Trump said Republicans would introduce the “No Invasion of Our Country Act.” “We will pass the ‘No Invasion of Our Country Act,’” Trump said.

He also promised to seek the death penalty for “large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers, and anyone who kills a police officer.”

Trump added that Republicans would push legislation requiring voter identification, proof of citizenship and what he called the “SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

The proposals formed part of Trump’s closing campaign message as Republicans seek to maintain control of Congress in the November 3 elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘Make a deal or finish them off’: Trump says it's ‘decision time’ on Iran as US midterms near Trump campaigns in reliably Republican Mississippi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘Make a deal or finish them off’: Trump says it's ‘decision time’ on Iran as US midterms near Trump campaigns in reliably Republican Mississippi {{/usCountry}}

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Trump’s stop in Mississippi underscored Republican concerns about several races that have become more competitive than expected.

The president campaigned for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces Democratic challenger Scott Colom. “I’m here because Cindy’s doing great, but I just got to make sure. I can’t take a chance,” Trump told supporters, according to the Associated Press.

The rally also featured an unusual moment when Colom visited the venue before Trump’s speech. Trump later criticised the Democrat from the stage, calling him a “Marxist radical,” “fake,” and a “shameless phony who pretends to be a moderate,” according to AP.

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Mississippi has long been considered one of the nation’s safest Republican states. However, Democrats have expanded the electoral battlefield in several traditionally conservative states amid voter concerns over inflation and the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict.

Also read: Trump offers $1 million reward for information leading to voter fraud conviction ahead of US midterms

Immigration, crime and election security dominate closing message

Trump has increasingly focused his closing campaign message on border security, public safety and election integrity.

The proposed “No Invasion of Our Country Act” follows months of White House efforts to tighten immigration enforcement and increase deportations.

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His renewed call for voter identification and proof of citizenship aligns with Trump's longstanding claims of rigged 2020 elections. Trump has repeatedly claimed that stricter election safeguards are needed because of prevalent voter fraud. Election experts, however, have repeatedly noted that documented cases of voter fraud in US elections remain rare.

Trump also continued highlighting crime as a central campaign issue. He said that harsher penalties would deter organized drug trafficking and human trafficking. He said, “We will pass the death penalty for large scale drug dealers, human traffickers, and anyone who kills a police officer.”