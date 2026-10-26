‘Make a deal or finish them off’: Trump says it's ‘decision time’ on Iran as US midterms near

The US President added that the increasing price of gas would be a “small price to pay” to stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

“Remember we now control the Hormuz Strait. They get nothing. We get everything. They get nothing,” he added.

“I have a decision to make: Do I finish it off, which would be very easy to do, or do I make a deal? That’s all,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “We don’t play games.”

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said it was “decision time” for Iran, as he weighed whether to strike a deal with Tehran or resume attacks amid growing Iranian and Houthi threats against Americans in the Middle East.

“I thought gas would be double and triple, and it's a small price to pay for taking a nuclear weapon away from maniacs.”

"They said, "If you had it to do again?" I said, “Are you kidding?” Trump said.

Trump also said Iran’s nuclear sites were under surveillance, warning that the US knew how to respond if any suspicious activity was detected.

“We have every nuclear site under watch. If there’s any movement at the site, we know exactly what to do, but there won’t be,” he said.

‘Will they hold the deal’: Trump Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but questioned whether it would adhere to the terms.

When asked about the possibility of attacking Iran again, Trump told reporters, "Do you really think I would tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

The US President has hinted that he may resume strikes on Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. He has also deployed additional military assets towards the Persian Gulf, including a third aircraft carrier group.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who along with Trump, has continued its offensive against Iran, had also conveyed to Washington, earlier this week, his intention to strike Iran after the October 27 elections.

Also Read: ‘Don’t test us': Netanyahu warns Iran against attempts to disrupt Israel’s October 27 elections

Praising its military, Trump said, “We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation.”

Iran denies reports proposal Meanwhile, Iran denied reports that it had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade, saying it had made no such proposal through Pakistani mediators, Tasnim news agency reported.

Press TV, citing sources quoted by Tasnim, dismissed the claims published by a Saudi Arabian media outlet as “a lie and fabrication”.

Iran says US talks ‘meaningless’ until 7 conditions met As Qatari mediators arrived in Tehran on Sunday, Iran reiterated its position that negotiations with Washington cannot move forward unless its previously stated conditions are accepted.

Abbas Gouzardi, spokesman for the speaker of Iran’s parliament, said talks with the US would serve no purpose until Tehran’s seven conditions were met. Speaking to the state-linked ISNA news agency, he described Trump’s recent warnings of possible further attacks as “boasting with the aim of threatening”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its seven conditions, and until these conditions are met negotiations will be meaningless,” Gouzardi said.

‘Iran increased attempts to target American diplomats’: Report US intelligence agencies have reportedly found that Tehran has “substantially increased” efforts to target American diplomats and government officials across the Middle East and elsewhere around the world.

A memo dated October 23, obtained by US news outlet Axios, said some suspected plots that could result in loss of life had reached “advanced stages”, raising alarm among US security officials.

Amid the growing threat, the State Department has decided to reduce staffing at several US embassies in the Middle East. Officials fear that further escalation could spark a broader confrontation, increasing risks to American personnel and diplomatic missions across the region.

The development comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, remains closed. Oil prices edged lower on Monday as the US and Iran stuck to familiar rhetoric amid their ongoing conflict, while a technical indicator pointed to overbought conditions.

Brent crude fell below $116 a barrel after surging to a six-month high last week, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded near $102, according to Bloomberg.