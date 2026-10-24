US intelligence warns Iran has advanced lethal plots targeting American officials, diplomats in Middle East: Report

The October 23 memo from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio said intelligence agencies had received information showing increased Iranian efforts to target US personnel.

The warning has prompted the US State Department to reduce staffing at several American diplomatic missions in the Middle East as officials assess the risk of a wider regional conflict with Iran.

US intelligence officials have warned that Iran has “substantially increased” efforts to target American diplomats and government personnel. According to an intelligence memo obtained by Axios , some alleged lethal plots have already reached advanced stages. CNN reporter Zachary Cohen also confirmed that the memo is legitimate.

The memo said that the alleged plotting targeted American officials in the Middle East and certain other countries.

The unclassified memo did not identify specific targets, locations outside the Middle East or details about the alleged plots. However, Clayton said the intelligence had already been shared with senior State Department officials within the appropriate security clearances.

In the memo, Clayton also offered to downgrade parts of the intelligence so more State Department person could receive warnings about possible threats. “We will make every effort to downgrade as much intelligence as possible so you can share it with State Department personnel at your discretion.”

Also read: FBI arrests Ian Brinksman, government contractor accused of leaking classified defense information to lover

US reduces embassy staffing amid Iran and Houthi threats The State Department has begun reducing its diplomatic presence at several locations as officials respond to the reported threats.

CNN reported earlier this week, that the department ordered family members and nonessential personnel to leave the US Embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, officials also ordered reductions in US diplomatic and government personnel at embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan, an official told Axios.

“We decided that due to the threat of Houthi attacks and Iranian terror plots we need to reduce our footprint and keep only essential staff,” the official said.

US officials are also concerned that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could expand attacks beyond Saudi Arabia and increase instability across the region. The Houthis have previously targeted commercial shipping and regional military interests during heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Trump warns Iran as tensions rise President Donald Trump addressed Iran during a rally in Florida on Friday. Trump suggested that Washington could pursue further military action if Tehran does not negotiate.

“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or [the Iranians] will agree [to a deal],” Trump said. He added that Iran should agree to negotiations if it wants to avoid further confrontation.