FBI arrests Ian Brinksman, government contractor accused of leaking classified defense information to lover

The FBI arrested Ian A. Brinksman, a Washington, DC-based government contractor, on Friday for allegedly transmitting classified national defense information to a romantic partner. The partner later published material online, the US Department of Justice said. The FBI arrested Ian A. Brinksman, a Washington, DC-based government contractor, on Friday for allegedly transmitting classified national defense information to a romantic partner. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Brinksman, 42, was arrested after an FBI search of his residence and charged through a criminal complaint with unlawfully transmitting national defense information.

The charges alleged that he used his position of trust and access to sensitive government systems to obtain and share classified material.

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What is Ian Brinksman accused of? According to the complaint, Brinksman held a Top Secret security clearance with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) access while working for a US government agency and later as a contractor supporting the same agency.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he currently works as a Manager with Deloitte. He has also previously worked at national security consultancy, and as a reserve intelligence officer for the United States Navy.

Investigators allege he provided classified information to an individual who operated an online publication on Substack and had publicly stated that she accepted leaks. The Justice Department did not publicly identify the online publisher.

A DC Examiner journalist, Kaela Deese, claimed after the arrest that the individual could be journalist Aida Chavez, who has previously covered national security issues. However, those claims have not been confirmed by federal authorities.