FBI arrests Ian Brinksman, government contractor accused of leaking classified defense information to lover
A 42-year-old Washington, DC-based contractor, Ian Brinksman, allegedly provided national defense information to a Substack publisher.
The FBI arrested Ian A. Brinksman, a Washington, DC-based government contractor, on Friday for allegedly transmitting classified national defense information to a romantic partner. The partner later published material online, the US Department of Justice said.
Brinksman, 42, was arrested after an FBI search of his residence and charged through a criminal complaint with unlawfully transmitting national defense information.
The charges alleged that he used his position of trust and access to sensitive government systems to obtain and share classified material.
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What is Ian Brinksman accused of?
According to the complaint, Brinksman held a Top Secret security clearance with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) access while working for a US government agency and later as a contractor supporting the same agency.
His LinkedIn profile shows that he currently works as a Manager with Deloitte. He has also previously worked at national security consultancy, and as a reserve intelligence officer for the United States Navy.
Investigators allege he provided classified information to an individual who operated an online publication on Substack and had publicly stated that she accepted leaks. The Justice Department did not publicly identify the online publisher.
A DC Examiner journalist, Kaela Deese, claimed after the arrest that the individual could be journalist Aida Chavez, who has previously covered national security issues. However, those claims have not been confirmed by federal authorities.
Brinksman allegedly maintained personal relationship with Substack publisher
The criminal complaint stated that Brinksman began working for a US government agency in 2020 in Virginia. He joined “Company 1” in 2022 as a developer for systems integration work. The company provided services to the same government agency, according to prosecutors.
The complaint detailed that Brinksman maintained a personal relationship with “Individual 1” (Substack publisher). The complaint stated that the publisher later released reporting based on classified assessments from the government agency connected to Brinksman’s work.
A fundraising article published by Individual 1 in September 2026 reportedly stated that the publication had produced reporting based on classified government assessments. Prosecutors also cited a social media post in which “Individual 1” allegedly wrote, “I also accept leaks.”
Officials said the alleged disclosures involved some of the nation’s most sensitive information. “As alleged, Brinksman reached far outside his own duties to obtain some of our Nation’s most closely held secrets and handed them to a romantic partner he knew intended to publish them,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said.
The FBI said protecting classified information remains a major counterintelligence priority.
“Anyone caught abusing their position of trust within the government by jeopardizing national security and putting our brave warriors at risk will be met with the full weight of justice,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post.
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CIA, FBI investigate alleged national security breach
CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the contractor had provided services to the agency and was arrested after a referral from the CIA. He said the release of classified information could threaten intelligence sources, ongoing operations and officers.
“The unauthorized release of classified material poses grave risks to our national security, intelligence sources, ongoing operations, and our officers,” Ratcliffe said.
The FBI Chicago Field Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Washington Field Office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More