Britt McHenry loses Trump administration job after throwing drink at fan during NBA game

Britt McHenry, a press adviser at the US State Department, has resigned from her position in the Trump administration after a video showed her throwing a drink at a fan during an NBA game in Washington, DC. Britt McHenry was forced to resign from her State Department job. (Instagram @brittmchenry)

As per reports, McHenry was forced to resign on Thursday, October 22, hours after footage of the incident at the Washington Wizards game surfaced online.

Why she lost her job Britt McHenry has lost her job at the Trump administration after a video showed her throwing a drink at a fan during a heated fight at an NBA game.

As per Page Six, she was forced to resign on Thursday from her job as a US State Department press adviser.

As per reports, she was set to get a promotion the same day.

Also read: Britt McHenry, US State Dept. staffer, caught throwing drinks at fan during heated exchange at Wizards vs Bucks

What the video shows The game was between the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The video was received by the TMZ.

In the viral video, McHenry can be seen picking up a drink and flipping it toward a fan behind her. Others yell, “Whoa.” She then walks away as some of the crowd throws towels and other things at her. She blows kisses as she walks up the stairs.

She left her section to a chorus of boos while blowing kisses.

The clip then shows McHenry in her seat, where an arena staffer speaks to her and calls in an apparent higher-up. Later, she is seen talking to a security guard in the arena lobby. “What did I do?” she asks as he points to the exit. She eventually leaves.

Here is the video: