Trump makes ‘weird noises’ during South Carolina, Iowa rallies; social media users baffled by ‘eugh’ sound

When Trump was speaking of the lieutenant governor in South Carolina, he appeared to make an ‘eugh’ or ‘euh’ sound. “I'd say 90% of the reason I took the governor-- EUHHH,” the president appeared to say, as per a video doing the rounds online.

The Independent also reported on the ‘bizarre noise mid-speech' at Trump's Clemson rally. This comes ahead of the US midterms where the Republicans are looking to hold on to their seats while Democrats try to expand their influence.

President Donald Trump appeared to make ‘weird sounds’ when speaking at rallies in South Carolina and Iowa. Several social media users shared videos of his speech flagging the strange noises the Republican appeared to be making.

While the first video was from October 21, the second was from October 22. “You don’t want communists controlling the US Senate which is between - JAIIIIT…how bout the gentleman…,” Trump appeared to say in the video.

The page posting the clip noted “President Trump made another unexpected and odd sound during his rally in Iowa on October 22, 2026. I went ahead and added a zoom to that moment. I also slowed the same clip down to 25% speed. I have no idea what is going on with him but he’s had two episodes like this.”

Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Trump's ‘weird’ sound The guttural sounds the president made had many people online talking. Even Jimmy Fallon addressed the matter on Tonight Show. He first said that it sounded like ‘a burp, a hiccup and a dry heave all in one.’

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Later, Fallon quipped that it ‘sounds like Melania on their wedding night,’ HuffPost reported. The comedian also went on to introduce a ‘banger’ mix which was shared widely online.