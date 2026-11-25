An 18-wheeler tanker overturned and caught fire after a serious collision on the outbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Cavalcade Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters battled the blaze as towering flames engulfed the overturned tanker, with crews directing water onto the burning vehicle.
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The Houston Fire Department (HFD) reported that the driver was trapped in the wreckage and needed to be freed by rescue crews.
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Fuel leak prompts hazardous materials response
Fire officials confirmed that the tanker was transporting fuel, some of which had begun spilling from the vehicle, reported local media outlets. The HFD's hazardous materials team was also dispatched to the site to help manage the situation.{{/usCountry}}
Fire officials confirmed that the tanker was transporting fuel, some of which had begun spilling from the vehicle, reported local media outlets. The HFD's hazardous materials team was also dispatched to the site to help manage the situation.{{/usCountry}}
According to Transtar, the fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. and had disrupted traffic across all lanes by 2:30 p.m.
Officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and said there were no reported injuries, reported ABC13 Houston.
Fire disrupts traffic near 610 North Loop
The tanker fire has disrupted traffic in the area, resulting in significant congestion and long delays. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a social media post that the blaze had forced the closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near the 610 North Loop.
"Traffic Alert: A fire has both nortbound/southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway shut down at 610-North Loop. It appears to be a tanker truck that’s fully engulfed in flames, unknown injuries. Please seek alternate routes," Gonzalez tweeted on X.
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Footage from Houston TranStar cameras showed police officers directing drivers away from the crash site.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.