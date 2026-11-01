'Eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift': Bill Maher fires back at president over 1,300-word rant

Bill Maher has hit back at President Donald Trump after the president called him a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER” in a lengthy Truth Social post. The comedian responded on his HBO show, making jokes about Trump and addressing his claims.

How the feud started

Bill Maher has responded to Donald Trump’s long Truth Social post on his HBO show. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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According to The Independent, Maher, 70, had dinner at the White House on October 15. Singer Kid Rock and ESPN host Stephen A Smith were also there.

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Maher then had Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on his October 23 show. Maher poked fun at Trump on several topics during that episode.

As per reports, Maher said Trump had the “lowest approval rating of any midterm candidate ever.” He also joked about Trump’s comments on Senator Jon Husted’s body and asked Leavitt what Trump could be like during the “lame duck” phase of his presidency.

Maher also said on that show: “It’s just a little odd that Trump keeps gushing about men’s bodies, and how handsome they are, and their jawlines, and their asses, their physiques.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m a little hurt. I was there for dinner for four hours last week, and not a peep. Nothing,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m a little hurt. I was there for dinner for four hours last week, and not a peep. Nothing,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump then wrote his post on Sunday night. It began: “Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher. He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement- But that’s all gone. It’s not ‘HOT’ anymore!”

Trump also claimed Maher wanted to return to the White House after the first dinner. “No sooner had we had that first dinner at the White House, which is a very seductive and beautiful place, especially now that I have fully renovated and fixed it in the style which it deserves, Bill wanted to come back,” Trump wrote.

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“The Gofer called me multiple times, saying how much Bill loves me, that he respects me more than anybody, and wants to come back for a second meeting.”

“After the second dinner, Bill’s ‘show’ was far worse than the first. He went crazy! He’s gutless, because he enjoyed every minute,” he wrote, adding: “Bill: Don’t call anymore.”

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Maher’s jokes on ‘Real Time’

Friday night’s show was his first real response to the post.

“Did you see the 1,300-word [Truth Social post] he sent out? Longest ever! Kind of a flex,” Maher said during his monologue.

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“I tell ya, dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory- after you leave, they review you,” he continued. As per The Independent, this referred to a recent dig at MAGA by former President Barack Obama.

Maher also compared Trump’s reaction to a famous public outburst. “He went off on me like Kelly Clarkson in a toy store,” he said. This was a nod to the singer’s headline-making tantrum inside a Brooklyn toy store.

Then came the Taylor Swift line. “Eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift: It’s a lot of laughs at the time, but later on, they’re tearing you a new a**hole,” he said. This was a nod to the singer’s habit of attacking her exes in songs.

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Also read: Vietnam veterans group president says he was misled before backing Trump’s DC arch plan: Report

Maher answers Trump’s claims

According to The Post, Maher said he did not want things to go this way. “Look, I don’t want it to be this way. The whole point of having these dinners was talk, disagree but listen which he does, in person but don’t hate each other,” he said. “I go back to my job here and the heartaches begin. I’m not going to refute everything, but I do have to address a few of the allegations.”

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Maher was handed a printed copy of Trump’s post. He then went through it point by point.

“It begins: ‘Let’s talk about the complete and total loser Bill Maher’- you got me there. I’ll own that,” he said. “This is what pisses me off, he doesn’t even notice what I actually said.”

This referred to a line in which Trump wrote that Maher “doesn’t think it was a good thing to take the Nuclear Weapon away from Iran, which shows you that he is not very smart.” “Real Time” then played clips of Maher agreeing with Trump on the issue.

Maher also rejected Trump’s claim that he “calls him incessantly.” “I’ve never called you. You call me! I’d be afraid to call you, you’re the president, I think you’re too busy (well, plainly not),” he said.