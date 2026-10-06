Eden Prairie Speedway shooting update: What happened off Highway 5? Scary visuals emerge from Minnesota days after high school shooting

A shooting took place in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, days after the shooting incident at the high school during the football game. The shooting on October 5 night was at or near the Speedway there, off Highway 5.

A shooting was reported at or near a Speedway in Eden Prairie. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Eden Prairie Police Department noted four people had been detained over the shooting. “At approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Eden Prairie Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Speedway gas station, 16425 W. 78th Street. There were no injuries and four individuals have been detained in connection with the incident. Police remain on scene and are investigating,” they said.

Eden Prairie shooting: Scary visuals emerge

Twin Cities Crime Watch & Information, a local news page, noted “We are again getting multiple reports of shots or a shooting in Eden Prairie at or near Speedway off Hwy 5.” They also shared a video showing heavy police presence.

Details on the alleged shooters are not known at this time. It is also not known what led to the possible shooting.

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“Shooting at Eden Prairie Speedway near 4 & 5 tonight. 12 shots heard. Praying everyone is safe,” another person remarked on a community page. Others shared videos too.

“Cops everywhere blocked off and taped,” another remarked. A reporter for Alpha News, a Minnesota based publication, claimed sources had said Somalis were involved in the shooting.

“Sources confirm to @AlphaNews that shots were fired at the Speedway in Eden Prairie. No victims as of now. Somalis are involved, per law enforcement sources,” the reporter claimed. However, there is no official information on the identities of the suspects.

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{{^usCountry}} Another person shared a photo from the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person shared a photo from the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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The person added “reports of gunfire near a gas station in Eden Prairie. Police on the scene.”

Eden Prairie High School shooting: What had happened?

The shooting at the Eden Prairie High School football game came days back. Two people were injured in the shooting which took place while the homecoming game with Minnetonka was underway.

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Following the shooting, the school canceled the homecoming dance. “Tonight was a hard night for our community. A night that was meant to celebrate all that makes us Eagles was tarnished by the selfish and violent acts of a few. And yet, in this moment, we saw our community shin,” a statement from the high school read after the shooting.

While the game was paused for that day, it resumed the next day. The Eden Prairie school shooting was reportedly believed to be a targeted situation.