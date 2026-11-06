Elon Musk deleted ‘Vote Red today’ post after Republicans’ 2026 midterm losses: Report

Elon Musk deleted an Election Day post urging Americans to vote Republican, after Democrats made significant gains in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Elon Musk deleted an Election Day post urging Americans to vote Republican. (REUTERS)

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Snopes confirmed that a screen-recorded video showing Musk’s post reading “Vote red today!” was authentic. The report found that Musk, or someone managing his X account, removed the post after Republicans suffered major electoral setbacks.

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The post was no longer accessible on Musk’s account when Snopes investigated. However, the report located an archived version that provided definitive evidence it had existed. The archived post had accumulated nearly 12 million views before its removal.

Deep Dive What did Elon Musk post on Election Day before deleting it? Musk’s X account posted “Vote red today!” urging Americans to vote Republican. The post was no longer accessible after Democrats made significant gains in the 2026 midterm elections. How was Elon Musk’s deleted “Vote red today” post verified? Snopes confirmed a screen-recorded video of the post was authentic and found an archived version. Search results and a matching timestamp provided additional evidence that the post had existed. How much did Elon Musk spend supporting Republicans in the 2026 midterms? Reports cited in the articles put Musk’s contributions to Republican candidates at nearly half a billion dollars, with one report estimating at least $445 million. Democrats nevertheless won control of both chambers of Congress.

How was Musk’s deleted post verified

The fact-check followed online claims that Musk had removed his Election Day message after the midterm results began emerging.

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{{^usCountry}} Snopes also found that DuckDuckGo search results continued displaying a link to the deleted post. The publication archived that result as additional evidence and found that its timestamp aligned with the post appearing shortly after another Musk post visible in the recording. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Snopes also found that DuckDuckGo search results continued displaying a link to the deleted post. The publication archived that result as additional evidence and found that its timestamp aligned with the post appearing shortly after another Musk post visible in the recording. {{/usCountry}}

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Attempts to access the original post instead returned a message indicating that the page no longer existed.

Musk's political spending and Republican losses

Musk's Election Day message came amid his substantial financial support for Republican candidates in the midterms. The New York Times reported that the tech billionaire contributed nearly half a billion dollars to support Republicans during the 2026 election cycle.

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Also Read: Lauren Boebert's campaign reportedly probes ‘unusual voting patterns’ as Colorado Republican trails in US midterm elections

The Associated Press reported that Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to Trump and Republicans. The party flipped seats in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Kansas, while making gains in House races despite Republican spending and redistricting efforts.

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The results reflected voter frustration over inflation, high living costs, government corruption and the Iran war, according to AP. Democratic control of Congress is expected to constrain Trump's legislative agenda and bring increased scrutiny of his administration, while Republicans have vowed to resist Democratic initiatives.