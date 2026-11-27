Elon Musk has announced that he plans to give every child in the United States another share of SpaceX every year, adding to his earlier pledge to distribute company stock to children across the country. The billionaire shared the update in a post on X on Thursday, November 26, as part of a plan that also involves SpaceX donating shares through the Trump Accounts program.

Elon Musk pledges to give every child in America another SpaceX share each year, expanding his $18 billion stock giveaway. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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The expanded pledge comes as Musk looks to increase SpaceX's role in the artificial intelligence industry. The company recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a proposal to deploy up to one million satellites to support data centers in space.

Musk promises another SpaceX share to US children every year

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Musk confirmed the annual donation plan in his latest post on X. “I will be donating another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year,” he wrote.

Deep Dive How many SpaceX shares has Elon Musk promised to give each US child? Musk has said he plans to give every child in the US one of his SpaceX shares each year. Under the current plan, children could receive two shares: one from SpaceX and one matched by Musk. When will the SpaceX shares be transferred to children? SpaceX’s contribution is expected to be transferred next month. Musk’s personal share is expected after his stock lockup expires in June 2027. Will every US child automatically receive the SpaceX shares? SpaceX’s announced contribution is for currently active Trump Accounts, and parents or guardians must claim and activate accounts to manage them. The company has not clarified whether Musk’s shares will use the same accounts or how they will be distributed.

The announcement follows his earlier promise, made last month, to give one SpaceX share to every child in the country next year. Musk had described that initial donation as the first of many.

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Under the current plan, children would receive two shares in total: one newly issued share from SpaceX and another from Musk personally. The company announced on Wednesday that it would contribute one share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account. Musk also pledged to match the company's contribution.

The shares are not expected to be transferred at the same time. Musk indicated that SpaceX's contribution would be transferred next month, while his personal share would be distributed after his stock lockup expires in June 2027.

Musk's $18 billion pledge comes amid scrutiny of SpaceX's AI plans

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According to Reuters, the combined donation is estimated to be worth nearly $18 billion, based on SpaceX's closing share price of $127.44 on Wednesday. The pledge covers around 72 million children under the age of 18 in the United States.

A Trump Account is a government-backed program designed to give children an early stake in the stock market and help them build savings. The White House reported in October that nearly 70 million accounts had been opened.

Also Read: Elon Musk says every child in the US will get two SpaceX shares

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The announcement comes as SpaceX faces questions about the growing role of private technology companies in the AI industry. The FCC's approval of its satellite proposal has also drawn criticism from astronomers.

The American Astronomical Society expressed concern about the planned constellation, saying it was "disheartened and dismayed" by the decision. The organization warned that the project could affect astronomical research and the public's ability to observe the night sky.

Musk's plan has also gathered attention because of the different approaches taken by AI companies toward sharing the benefits of the technology boom. Reuters reported that rival company Anthropic had committed 5% of its shares to a new fund focused on the public good.

SpaceX has not clarified whether the share donations will be directly linked to Trump Accounts. The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.