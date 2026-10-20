Erik von Detten accused of fraud and elder abuse in lawsuit: All we know about shocking allegations

Erik von Detten faces allegations of fraudulent conduct and elder abuse in a lawsuit brought against the former child actor, as per a new report.

An elderly couple is suing former child actor Erik von Detten and his employer, Rosland Capital, alleging they lost $900,000 on gold coins they say were worth far less than the $2.1 million they paid. (X@jones_est)

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According to TMZ, court documents state that an elderly couple, Sheila Greenberg, 85, and Norman Greenberg, 97, have initiated a lawsuit against von Detten and his employer, Rosland Capital.

What is Rosland Capital?

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Rosland Capital is an enterprise engaged in the acquisition and distribution of precious metals. The Greenberg family contends that the organization specifically targets elderly people and endeavors to capitalize on their apprehensions and susceptibility.

Sheila and Norman Greenberg claimed that they contacted Rosland Capital after viewing a television advertisement in 2020, at which point they were connected with a representative named von Detten.

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A lawsuit against Erik von Detten

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{{^usCountry}} According to the lawsuit, the couple communicated to von Detten their limited knowledge regarding gold investments while stating they possessed approximately $2 million available for investment purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the lawsuit, the couple communicated to von Detten their limited knowledge regarding gold investments while stating they possessed approximately $2 million available for investment purposes. {{/usCountry}}

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The Greenbergs alleged that von Detten represented himself as possessing substantial expertise in gold and offered his assistance. The Greenbergs made an initial acquisition of Lady Liberty gold coins valued at approximately $1 million.

Following this transaction, the couple said that the coins were not delivered to them directly, but they were transferred to a warehouse facility for safekeeping. Later, within a brief period, there was a second acquisition totaling an additional $1 million in coins.

The couple asserts that they eventually discovered the coins they bought didn't have the value they paid for them. According to their allegations, they invested $2.1 million, yet the coins were valued at only $1.3 million.

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Ultimately, the couple contends they experienced $900K in losses and is seeking punitive damages in addition to compensatory relief.

Rosland Capital filed for bankruptcy several months following the lawsuit's filing.