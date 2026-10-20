Rapper Blueface arrested as police respond to report of gunman in Santa Clarita: All we know about swatting call
Rapper Blueface was arrested in Santa Clarita after deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm.
Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles for reportedly delaying police investigation. According to a TMZ report, the rapper was taken into custody Monday evening in Santa Clarita and then locked up in the L.A. County jail for holding up a law enforcement probe.
According to the representative, law enforcement deputies arrived at 7:43 PM on Monday in response to a report of a man brandishing a firearm at another person at a commercial establishment located in Valencia, a residential area within Santa Clarita.
Blueface was among several people arrested
Upon arrival, deputies arrested multiple people, including Blueface, who subsequently declined to comply with law enforcement directives, according to the spokesperson.
Similarly, Blueface faced arrest for obstructing the police investigation, which authorities ultimately concluded was a false swatting incident. Swatting refers to the act of making a fraudulent emergency call designed to dispatch police or emergency response teams to a particular address.
The incident, as per KTLA, took place during a livestream session conducted by Blueface, whose legal name is Johnathan Porter, on the streaming platform Kick.
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Legal cases against Blueface
Blueface has experienced multiple legal encounters, with his most recent incident occurring in August when he was detained shortly after completing his prison sentence -- he is presently serving probation related to allegations stemming from a 2022 shooting incident in Las Vegas.
Amidst these challenges, Blueface recently got engaged to Chrisean Rock, his long-term romantic partner with whom he has maintained an intermittent relationship.
The 29-year-old artist from Los Angeles achieved prominence in 2018 through his distinctive and unconventional approach to rap, along with several viral compositions. His breakthrough single, Thotiana, attained the eighth position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019. Later, he released his inaugural studio album, Find the Beat, in 2020.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More