US university student experienced numbness and weakness after drinking hot water; his colleagues helped to discover what went wrong
A University of Wyoming student was charged with aggravated assault and battery after prosecutors alleged she poisoned a fellow student with acrylamide.
A Wyoming university student experienced tingling sensation and numbness in his fingertips, along with some weakness in his legs. By the time summer was wrapping up, things had gotten worse—the numbness had spread across his left arm and was affecting all his fingertips.
Following multiple weeks of evaluation and consultations at the University of Wyoming student health clinic, he still couldn't figure out what was going on, according to court documents. He had mentioned to a few professors and other researchers that the hot water he'd been drinking regularly in his office had a weird taste to it, as two professors confirmed to CNN.
Wyoming poisoning case: Acrylamide allegedly found near student’s coffee maker
He discovered a white powder near his coffee maker and water container, as confirmed by a university chemist who assisted the student, as per CNN. His academic peers conducted testing of the substance, as documented in court filings, which identified elevated concentrations of acrylamide—a typically colorless and flavorless neurotoxin that caused him to experience deterioration in both physical and mental capabilities over approximately two months.
The unpleasant taste detected in his water may have resulted from the toxin being heated within the coffee maker, according to the university chemist responsible for analyzing the material.
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Laboratory analysis and video surveillance evidence, according to prosecutors, revealed a deliberate plot by his fellow graduate student to administer poison to him.
His colleague, Aili Wang, was apprehended while prosecutors contend she was attempting to depart for China last week, after university law enforcement had compiled sufficient evidence to file charges against her for felony aggravated assault and battery. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed yet.
The precise duration of the alleged poisoning activities conducted by Wang, a 32-year-old Chinese national, remains unknown. However, according to a University of Wyoming campus police detective's affidavit, the affected doctoral student's symptoms commenced in early August.
Aili Wang and victim did not get along
According to the police affidavit, Wang and the victim maintained a strained relationship. Court documents state that the victim disclosed to investigators his possession of a pending patent for an innovative technology designed to address cancer treatment as well as neurological and genetic disorders. University police reported that Wang had previously engaged in similar research activities while residing in China and before relocating to the US.
Charges against Aili Wang
Mark Gomelsky, who directs the university's microbiology program and supervised the research of both the victim and the suspect, said Wang demonstrated hostility toward the victim and other students, though this antagonism was primarily expressed through by just keeping their distance in the lab.
Wang is currently charged with a serious felony charge for aggravated assault and battery, prosecutors said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More