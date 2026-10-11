Why is the Justice Department investigating ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News? Trump White House press pool boycott explained
The US Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into five major television networks after they briefly suspended White House pool coverage.
The US Justice Department on Saturday announced that it is investigating five major television networks after the Trump White House Pool boycott, Reuters reported. It is investigating whether the networks violated federal antitrust laws when they briefly halted pooled White House coverage in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke press credentials from three news organizations.
The probe involves ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, which collectively operate the primary White House television pool.
The investigation follows the networks’ temporary decision to stop providing shared coverage after the Trump administration removed credentials for CNN, Politico and MS Now reporters.
Justice Department officials contacted the networks on Friday, seeking communications and documents related to the White House television pool, according to Reuters.
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Why are the television networks under investigation?
According to The New York Times, the Justice Department is examining whether the networks’ coordinated suspension of pooled coverage amounted to an unlawful “group boycott” under the Sherman Antitrust Act.
Emily Covington, a Justice Department spokesperson, confirmed the investigation in a statement.
“Members of the television press pool have proudly boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” she said.
She added that the Antitrust Division is investigating whether the news organisations violated federal antitrust laws.
Reuters reported that the networks have not yet publicly responded to requests for comment.
The television pool is a cooperative arrangement among ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC. The organizations rotate responsibility for covering the president, share production costs and distribute footage to broadcasters across the United States.
After Trump barred CNN, Politico and MS Now journalists from White House grounds on September 18, the networks collectively stopped providing pool coverage for several days before later restoring the arrangement.
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How did the White House dispute begin?
The latest conflict began after President Trump accused several media outlets of publishing what he called deliberately negative coverage.
The administration revoked White House access for journalists from CNN, Politico and MS Now. The three organizations subsequently sued the administration saying that the ban violated their First Amendment rights.
According to The New York Times, a federal judge later issued a temporary order blocking the restrictions. That order is scheduled to expire on Tuesday.
The antitrust investigation adds another legal front to the administration’s ongoing disputes with major news organisations.
The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has previously subpoenaed Times reporters and seized a laptop belonging to a Washington Post journalist as part of separate investigations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More