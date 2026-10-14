White House media ban lifted: CNN, Politico and MS NOW reporters’ access restored by Trump-appointed judge
A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration is likely to have violated the Constitution by barring CNN, Politico and MS NOW from White House grounds.
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on CNN, Politico and MS NOW journalists from White House grounds. The judge ruled that that the news organisations are likely to succeed on constitutional claims challenging the decision.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term, granted a preliminary injunction preventing the administration from restricting the outlets’ White House access while the lawsuit proceeds.
The ruling follows Trump’s September 18 announcement that reporters from the three organisations would no longer be allowed onto White House grounds. The president accused the outlets of publishing what he described as “fake news.”
The following day, journalists attempting to enter the White House found their hard press passes had been deactivated.
The three news organizations sued, arguing that the administration’s actions violated constitutional protections and denied them due process.
Judge Kelly agreed that the plaintiffs had shown a strong likelihood of succeeding on several legal claims.
“The news outlets are likely to succeed not only on their due process claim, but also on their two First Amendment claims,” Kelly wrote in his opinion, according to court documents cited by Deadline.
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Court says constitutional protections likely violated
Kelly’s order extends protections previously granted under a temporary restraining order (TRO).
Last month, the judge temporarily halted Trump’s restrictions after concluding the plaintiffs had demonstrated immediate harm. That order required the White House to restore hard passes to dozens of reporters and newsroom staff.
The temporary order expired on Tuesday.
The new preliminary injunction now prevents the White House from enforcing the ban while the case moves toward trial or an appeal.
Although Kelly ruled in favor of the media organizations, he also acknowledged that the government retains authority to act under certain circumstances.
“No one should interpret the Court’s decision to suggest that President Trump’s concerns about accuracy and fairness in the media’s reporting are unfounded, or that the government is powerless when its true aim is to protect national security when classified information is unlawfully disclosed,” Kelly wrote, as quoted by Deadline.
Also read: US TV networks to resume Trump coverage after CNN access restored
Press freedom and White House access
The case has become one of the highest-profile legal battles over press access during Trump’s second administration.
CNN, Politico and MS NOW argued that removing their White House credentials based on editorial content amounted to viewpoint discrimination prohibited under the First Amendment. They also contended the administration revoked their credentials without providing notice or an opportunity to challenge the decision.
The White House has maintained that the president has broad discretion over access to government property and has repeatedly criticized coverage from several national news organizations.
The preliminary injunction does not resolve the lawsuit. Instead, it preserves the status quo while the court considers the underlying constitutional issues.
Unless a higher court intervenes, CNN, Politico and MS NOW journalists will continue to retain access to White House grounds during the litigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More