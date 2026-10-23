Ethan Klein's wife, Hila, accuses podcaster of having affair; social media users think it's Tamara as H3 Podcast cuts ties over allegations

Ethan Klein's wife, Hila, accused the podcaster of having an affair. She alleged on Instagram that Ethan had been having an affair for over half a year.

Ethan Klein has been accused of having an affair by wife Hila, and the H3 Podcast crew cut ties with the alleged cheater. (X/@FearedBuck)

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“I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies. Here is the truth,” she wrote. Hila then detailed how she'd noticed some things were ‘wrong’ and had asked Ethan about it.

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“I could sense something was wrong. I tried to ask him questions and share my concerns and hurt feelings. But I was met with dismissive answers and no action. Things that bothered me continued to bother me, and he did nothing about it. So I trusted him. Because I loved him. I stopped questioning him and began to question myself, my own instincts. My sanity. Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. 'It was just a kiss' became 'it was emotional cheating.' After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he'd been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I'm sure I still don't know,” she added.

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Hila went on to express the sense of betrayal she felt when faced with the facts.

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this? I don't know what comes next; I've never been here before. I am in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak. All I can do right now is focus on taking care of myself and my children, one day at a time,” she wrote.

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Ethan and Hila Klein are American-Israeli online content creators known for founding h3h3Productions and hosting the H3 Podcast. The two have been together since 2007 and tied the knot in 2012.

Amid the allegations of cheating, social media users have begun to suspect that Ethan had an affair with Tamara.

Social media users suspect Ethan had affair with Tamara

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Several social media users suspect Ethan had an affair with Tamara Joseph, based on the fact that she's recently been absent from the show, and cast members unfollowing her and Ethan on social media. Further, it appeared that Tamara had not interacted with Hila's social media post.

One wrote “ethan klein cheated on hila klein with 24 year old employee Tamara -Ab, lena, dan ALL unfollowed tamara -Hila left early in the week to israel for space -tamara did not appear in the last episode.”

Tamara Joseph is an animator who joined H3 in 2025. Despite the online speculations, there's no proof that Ethan cheated on Hila with Tamara. Neither Ethan nor Hila have addressed who the mistress was in the alleged affair.

H3 cuts ties with Ethan Klein

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Amid the cheating allegations, H3 Podcast cut ties with Ethan Klein.

“We are all shocked, angry, and heartbroken to learn about Ethan's ongoing affair…As soon as we found out, we all agreed: we would not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way. We don't yet know what that means for the future. There's a lot to work through, and we wish we had more answers for you. We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way. We're disgusted by Ethan's actions and the hurt he has caused. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you,” the crew said in a joint message.