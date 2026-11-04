'Every question is a hit job': Trump comes down heavily on Fox News' midterm exit poll

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the media on Tuesday, turning his criticism toward Fox News over its coverage and describing the network’s midterm election polls as the “worst.”

Donald Trump took a personal swipe at Fox News host Jessica Tarlov. (Bloomberg)

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“The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

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He further claimed that every question asked by the network amounted to a “hit job” and dismissed the responses as “BULLS*IT!”

Deep Dive What did Donald Trump say about Fox News’ midterm election poll? Trump called the Fox News poll “the worst” and said its questions were insulting. He described every question as a “hit job” and dismissed the answers as “BULLS*IT!” Why did Trump criticize Fox News’ election coverage and polls? Trump said Fox News’ poll questions were biased and claimed the network’s ratings had fallen 27% because it spent too much time covering Democrats critical of him. These were his claims in posts on Truth Social. What did an Election Day poll show about voters’ views of the Iran war? About six in ten voters said the US made the wrong decision by taking military action against Iran. Roughly one-third said the war was a crucial factor in their vote for Congress.

“Every question is a hit job, and every answer is ‘BULLS*IT!’ This has been going on for years,” Trump said.

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Trump targets Fox News host Jessica Tarlov

Trump had also taken a personal swipe at Fox News host Jessica Tarlov just minutes before his criticism of the network’s election polls, targeting her voice in a Truth Social post.

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{{^usCountry}} "Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. " He added, "Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later!" Trump claims Fox ratings plunge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. " He added, "Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later!" Trump claims Fox ratings plunge {{/usCountry}}

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Trump later turned his attention to the network’s ratings, claiming that Fox News had suffered a 27% decline because of its coverage of Democrats critical of him. He argued that viewers who had stopped watching the network understood where the blame lay, adding that his own poll numbers remained stronger than ever.

“FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been,” he posted.

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Trump’s relationship with Fox News has been inconsistent over the years. While he has frequently appeared for interviews on the network, he has also brought several of its prominent hosts into his Cabinet.

During his second term, Trump and his allies have repeatedly criticized the Rupert Murdoch-owned network over its polling and news coverage, accusing it of failing to provide sufficient support for the president and his agenda.