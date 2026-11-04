Split verdict in Guam as Republicans win governor's race and Democrats take delegate seat

Results from the Pacific island are reported well ahead of most US races, as Guam is 15 hours ahead of New York and has already entered Wednesday.

The Guam Election Commission’s final unofficial count shows that Democrats have wrested the island’s non-voting seat in the US House of Representatives from Republicans.

Democrats have recorded their first seat flip of the 2026 midterm elections , winning the race in the US territory of Guam.

What does Guam’s US House delegate do, and can the delegate vote on final legislation?

What does Guam’s US House delegate do, and can the delegate vote on final legislation?

Why did Guam’s election results come in before most US midterm results?

Why did Guam’s election results come in before most US midterm results?

Democratic challenger Alicia Limtiaco unseated Republican incumbent James Moylan, securing 51 percent of the vote compared with his 49 percent, according to Daily Mail. Moylan has represented Guam as its at-large delegate in the House since January 2023. He secured a second term in 2024, winning by a margin of nearly six percentage points.

The result comes as Democrats seek to take control of the House from Republicans in the 2026 midterms, while President Donald Trump faces growing political challenges amid voter concerns over rising prices and the war in Iran.

Also read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

Guam’s representative holds a seat in the US House of Representatives but does not have the right to vote on final legislation.

Moylan congratulates rival Limtiaco Following the announcement of the result, Moylan issued a statement conceding defeat and congratulating his rival, a former attorney general of the territory, on her win.

“First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alicia Limtiaco on her victory in this year's General Election. Alicia ran an honorable campaign, and I have great respect for her dedication and commitment to serving our island,' Moylan said.

'The people of Guam have spoken, and I respect their decision. Elections are a vital part of our democracy, and while we may have different perspectives and ideas about the path forward, we all share a common love for our island and a desire to see our people thrive,' his statement further mentioned.

Trump celebrates Republican win in Guam governor race Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump congratulated Republican candidate Tony Ada on Tuesday after an early projection indicated a Republican win in Guam’s gubernatorial race.

According to the Daily Mail, Ada secured 51.5 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting, defeating Democratic challenger Therese Terlaje, who received 48.1 percent.

Also read | James Talarico vs Ken Paxton: GOP strategist says Texas Senate race outcome 'a math problem' as polling enters final hours

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump celebrated the developments in Guam, noting that the US territory had traditionally been viewed as a Democratic stronghold. He also highlighted the Republican Party’s control of the island’s State Senate.

“Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada! Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come!” Trump said.