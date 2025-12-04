F-16 Thunderbird crash: USAF issues update on pilot involved in incident near China Lake

The United States Air Force's Thunderbirds on Wednesday issued an update on the pilot who was involved in the F-16C Thunderbird crash near China Lake in California's San Bernardino County. An F-16 fighter aircraft of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs at the Dubai Air Show. (Representational)(AP)

In a message on social media, the USAF's Thunderbirds said that the pilot, who had ejected safely from the aircraft before the plane crash off Trona airport, is "stable and receiving follow-on care."

"On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California," the statement read. “The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care.”

"The incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office," the post added.

F-16C Crash Near Trona Airport: What We Know So Far

The incident was first notified by the San Bernardino County Fire who said earlier on Wednesday afternoon that they are responding to an "aircraft emergency."

The crash caused a massive fire and the Department along with the China Lake Fire Resources responded to the incident.

“Solo occupant was pilot, who was treated and transported by on scene personnel for non-life-threatening injuries and is being transported to an area hospital. There is no threat to surrounding vegetation from the fire," a follow-up update from the San Bernardino Emergency read.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.