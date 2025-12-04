US Air Force Thunderbirds F-16C crashes near Trona Airport in San Bernardino; first details out

A fighter jet has crashed near Trona Airport in San Bernardino County, California on Wednesday. San Bernardino County Fire noted “resources from Station 57 responding to a reported aircraft emergency”. They added the incident was near San Bernardino/Inyo County line area. Plane crash in San Bernardino seen from a distance. (X/@Breaking911)

A further update stated they were “assisting China Lake emergency resources with fire suppression stemming from a downed aircraft in the dry lake bed near Trona.” It noted that the pilot was the solo occupant and gave an update on the pilot. “Solo occupant was pilot, who was treated and transported by on scene personnel for non life-threatening injuries and is being transported to an area hospital. There is no threat to surrounding vegetation from the fire. The public is requested to avoid the immediate area. There is no threat to the community,” they added.

The United States Air Force confirmed an F-16C belonging to the ‘Thunderbirds’ squadron had crashed. “On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California. The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care,” they said in a statement on social media.

“The incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office,” they added.

Social media reports had earlier claimed it was an F-16C Fighting Falcon from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as well. Kelvin Cheng, a photojournalist based out of South California, wrote on X “F16 Thunderbird 5 photographed with its last takeoff before it crashed in Trona, CA. Insane to see six of them take off from Nellis and only five returned. I’ll try to post the images later of the Thunderbird’s last takeoff. This is just a picture of the screen from my camera.”

ABC 7 Eyewitness News had also reported that it may have involved an an F-16 fighter aircraft.

Visuals of the crash were widely shared on social media. A massive ball of black smoke and flames were seen in the distance.

“Reports of an F-16C Fighting Falcon from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crashed near Trona Airport, south of Death Valley, California. The pilot reportedly ejected safely, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to a Ridgecrest hospital,” a profile on X claimed.

A scanner page added, “The downed aircraft was *POSSIBLY* a USAF Thunderbird F16 but I cannot confirm at this time. A photo circulating on SoCal media is believed to be the crash and a good Parachute.”

Another person shared, “I'm onsite at the Thunderbird crash. Will update with more info later. There was an ejection and the pilot is being transported to the hospital right now.”

A video of the crash was also shared. A person can be heard shouting as the plane goes down.

The clip does show a parachute deploy, indicating the pilot got out.