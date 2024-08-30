US-made F-16 fighter crashed and killed best Ukrainian pilot while ‘repelling…’

A best Ukrainian pilot, Captain Oleksiy Mes, call sign ‘Moonfish’, perished in a crash of an F-16 fighter built in the USA, just several weeks after the delivery of these much-awaited planes to Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky watches a pair of F16 jets flying during Ukraine's Air Force Day celebrations at an undisclosed location, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) (AFP)

This happened while “repelling the biggest ever aerial attack” by Russia against Ukraine, per a CNN report. The Ukrainian Defense Forces do not believe the crash was a result of pilot error.

Moonfish’s death is a major loss to Ukraine because it is one of the few pilots who would later have to fly the newly bought F-16s. The pilot was buried on Thursday, after the accident that occurred as he was battling the Russian attack. Currently, the causes of the crash are still unknown and more so, it has been stated that the investigators will soon seek international help to aid in the investigation of the crash.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk’s AI Grok sends him and Donald Trump to prison in disturbing video: Watch

The General Staff of Ukraine’s army told CNN, “During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost. As it turned out later, the plane crashed, the pilot died.”

Ukraine mourns loss of elite pilot Moonfish in F-16 crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian Air Force had used the F-16s to successfully destroy missiles and drones launched by Russia on Monday, marking the first time any Ukrainian official acknowledged the jets' use in combat.

The arrival of the F-16s in Ukraine was a result of persistent efforts by Zelensky and his government, who had been lobbying Western allies for the jets since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Despite Ukraine’s urgent requests, Western nations were initially hesitant to provide the fighter jets. It wasn’t until early summer 2023 that the Netherlands and Denmark committed to supplying the planes, followed by the U.S. granting approval for their transfer several weeks later.

ALSO READ| Trump appeals to federal court for hush money case reversal and sentencing delay

Once the F-16s arrived earlier this summer, Zelensky noted that securing the jets had required “hundreds of meetings and negotiations.” Training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s began in the U.S. last fall.

The F-16 jets can provide air cover for ground troops, attack enemy positions, engage other aircraft, and intercept missiles. With the right armaments, the F-16s could serve as a deterrent to Russian fighter-bombers.