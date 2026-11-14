...
...
Next Story

FAA employee explains possible cause of nationwide ground stop on flights: ‘Wouldn’t rule out cyberattack’

An FAA employee said the nationwide ground stop is a major issue and they would not rule out a cyberattack.

Updated on: Nov 14, 2026, 05:06:15 IST
By Khushi Arora
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights on Friday, citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” While the agency has not publicly explained the cause.

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights on Friday. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights on Friday. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

But Washington Examiner journalist Anna Giaritelli shared a post about the outage, quoting an FAA employee who said the problem appeared to be serious because it was affecting a large part of the country.

What the FAA employee said

An FAA employee has shared their view on the nationwide ground stop, according to a post by Washington Examiner journalist Anna Giaritelli on X. “Being that it is affecting a lot of the country id say it’s a major issue with AI type implications,” the employee told her.

Deep Dive

What caused the FAA's nationwide ground stop?

The FAA cited a communications problem affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, and a notice referred to a rolling frequency outage. The agency had not confirmed the underlying cause.

Could the FAA's new SMART AI system have caused the flight ground stop?

The timing of SMART's rollout led to questions about a possible technical issue or problems integrating it with older systems. The FAA had not confirmed any connection between SMART and the outage.

Was the FAA ground stop caused by a cyberattack?

An FAA employee said they would not rule out a cyberattack, but this was speculation. Preliminary reports cited in a related report did not point to an attack, and the cause remained unconfirmed.
Powered ByAsk HT

As per Giaritelli, Bryan Bedford and Sean Duffy have been talking up a new AI system all week, which controllers say makes no impact on their work.

The employee also said, “I wouldn’t rule out a cyber attack though.”

According to the Washington Examiner, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who does not oversee the FAA, said the ground stop is due to telecom issues.

As per Giaritelli's post, this matches what the FAA told air traffic controllers. It says it got notifications sent to controllers, which gave the cause as rolling frequency outages in multiple centers. Another FAA message to controllers blamed “widespread frequency outages."

The FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure (FTI) is a nationwide, secure network that connects FAA facilities and supports daily air traffic operations across the US National Airspace System.

Also read: US flights grounded nationwide: A look back at the last major FAA shutdown in 2023

What we know about the ground stop

The FAA on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to NBC News. The alert said “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.” The FAA also said, “Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an online post. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

Shortly before the alert, both of Chicago’s major airports, O’Hare and Midway, were listed on a ground stop alert due to an “equipment outage,” as per NBC Chicago.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us newsfaaaviationshutdown
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/FAA employee explains possible cause of nationwide ground stop on flights: ‘Wouldn’t rule out cyberattack’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks