Fact check: 'Judge Judy' aka Judy Sheindlin faces death hoax on her 84th birthday as ‘Judy Justice’ ends

Former Manhattan arbitrator Judy Sheindlin, who became a household name over her appearance on the reality show, Judge Judy, turned 84 Wednesday, October 21. The same day, Sheindlin, the main protagonist of the show that ran for 25 seasons (1996-2021), was subjected to a bizarre death hoax.

Judy Sheindlin, the Manhattan arbitrator, turned 84 on Wedensday. (Judy Sheindlin on Instagram)

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As Sheindlin turned 84, a post on Facebook garbed as news went viral which gave the impression that Judy Sheindlin allegedly passed away at 83. It was a parody account, and it featured a black-and-white photo of Judge Judy with an overlay text reading "Today We Lost 83-Year-Old Judge Judy."

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However, as one reads the caption, it becomes clear it is intended as a joke, and a birthday wish for Sheindlin. The caption states "Today we lost 82-year-old Judge Judy because she is now 84." Thus, Judge Judy has not passed away.

The post shared on the Facebook Account Daily Viral News wrote: "84 years old and still serving more sentences than most people have had hot dinners. The court is adjourned."

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Evidently meant as a clickbait tribute on her birthday, the post, bizarrely, spread the fake news that Judy Sheindlin has not passed away.

Judge Judy's Social Media Handle Wish Her On Birthday

As Judy Sheindlin turned 84 on Wednesday, her official Instagram account made a post that had a photo of her iconic expression and remark: "Does it look like I have stupid written on my forehead."

The caption read: "Happy birthday to the best judge ever, Judge Judy Sheindlin. To celebrate her birthday, here is one of her funny quotes."

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Judge Judy Steps Down From TV Career

After Judge Judy ended in 2021, Judy Sheindlin started her own OTT show on Amazon Prime called Judy Justice, which has now run for four seasons. However, last month, it was reported Judy Sheindlin is set to end her TV career after the last episode of Judy Justice airs on October 22, Thursday, PEOPLE reported. She will now back her son Adam's new OTT Show, Adam's Law.

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“I have a lot of other things of interest. I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want my message to get out there.” She went on to praise her son Adam, saying: “There aren’t a lot of people who can carry a half hour on their own unscripted. He has what it takes. Maybe eight years ago he wasn’t ready. He’s ready now.” Adam is a graduate of Adam graduated from New York’s Hofstra Law School.

Judy Sheindlin was appointed to the New York Family Court bench in 1982. She became famous for her blunt questioning and no-nonsense rulings.