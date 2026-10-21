Indian student's post on ‘biggest cultural shock’ in US sparks debate on exam ethics: ‘It’s the case at Harvard’

In India, one of the most prevalent observations within examination halls is an invigilator maintaining vigilant oversight of candidates. Ranging from verification of admission credentials and confirmation that electronic devices remain secured to continuous monitoring of candidates throughout the examination duration, rigorous proctoring has constituted an established component of the examination framework across the nation. An Indian student’s account of open-book exams in the US drew attention online. (REUTERS)

However, an Indian student pursuing academic studies in the US encountered a markedly distinct examination setting, which proved surprising due to the considerable confidence demonstrated toward candidates. In a post on X, she articulated the distinctions between examination proctoring methodologies in America as compared to those in India.

‘No invigilators, open book,’ Indian student in US opens up about exam ethics She mentioned that during her two-month stay in the US, the most striking cultural difference she'd encountered was how exams operated without proctors present. Students were actually permitted to consult their textbooks, and there were no phone inspections or internet blocking devices in place. What really amazed her, though, was that students seemed genuinely honest—nobody was sneaking peeks at their phones or attempting to cheat.

Also Read: H-1B woes: Over 12,000 Indian tech workers return from US amid visa uncertainty and layoffs - Key details here

“It’s been 2 months since I landed in the US, & my biggest cultural shock has been exam ethics. No invigilators, open book, no phone checks or internet jammers, yet no one was on their phone or cheating," she stated in the post. “Cutthroat competition in India just doesn’t allow for this kind of trust."