H-1B woes: Over 12,000 Indian tech workers return from US amid visa uncertainty and layoffs - Key details here
About 12,700 Indian technology professionals had returned from the US by September 2026, putting departures on track to potentially exceed last year’s peak.
Amid Trump's visa crackdown, an increasing proportion of technology sector employees originating from India are relocating from the US to their country of origin, reported The Economic Times.
Approximately 12,700 specialists had completed this transition by September 2026, positioning the year to potentially exceed the last year's documented peak of 15,100 departures, according to information compiled by Xpheno.
The figures have demonstrated consistent growth throughout the preceding years, rising from 7,200 in 2023 to 9,800 in 2024. If this pattern continues, India may experience a scenario wherein more technology professionals are returning from the US rather than emigrating to it.
This shift is happening as people worry more about what immigration and visa rules might look like under the Trump administration. At the same time, companies are cutting jobs left and right, and the global job market feels pretty shaky, which is pushing people to make this move.
Indians returning from US to face many challenges
LinkedIn user Abhinarayan Mishra shared that heading back to India isn't necessarily a smooth transition. Mishra points out that Indian companies are really focused on hiring people with skills in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and product leadership—rather than just valuing general work experience abroad. He also mentioned some real challenges people face when returning, like dealing with tax rules in both countries, plus the tricky part of helping their Gen Z kids adjust to a new education system and lifestyle.
Also Read: Trump revokes over 300,000 visas: Here's what Indian nationals travelling to the US must know
PERM process halted for several tech firms
This development follows the halting of PERM processing for several of the world's most prominent talent acquisition companies, such as Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tata.
PERM, which stands for Program Electronic Review Management, represents a crucial component in the employer-sponsored green card pathway. Typically, it requires employers to show that qualified, readily available U.S. workers cannot be found for the role and that bringing on an international worker won't negatively impact the compensation and workplace conditions of comparable American employees.
For Indian professionals dependent on employer sponsorship, the suspension may postpone their aspirations to secure permanent residency status. The extent of this impact, nevertheless, will be contingent upon their present immigration classification and the progression of their green card petitions.
Immigration expert weighs in
According to immigration specialist Swatilina Barik, this measure does not revoke currently valid H-1B visas or invalidate green cards that have received prior approval, as per American Bazaar. It rather restricts the affected organizations from submitting new PERM applications and halts applications currently under review during the period of suspension.
Barik further emphasized that this development should be interpreted as a constraint on the employment-based permanent residency mechanism rather than a termination of temporary work visa authorization.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More