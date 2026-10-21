H-1B woes: Over 12,000 Indian tech workers return from US amid visa uncertainty and layoffs - Key details here

Amid Trump's visa crackdown, an increasing proportion of technology sector employees originating from India are relocating from the US to their country of origin, reported The Economic Times. More Indian tech workers are returning home amid visa concerns and job-market instability in the US. (Unsplash)

Approximately 12,700 specialists had completed this transition by September 2026, positioning the year to potentially exceed the last year's documented peak of 15,100 departures, according to information compiled by Xpheno.

The figures have demonstrated consistent growth throughout the preceding years, rising from 7,200 in 2023 to 9,800 in 2024. If this pattern continues, India may experience a scenario wherein more technology professionals are returning from the US rather than emigrating to it.

This shift is happening as people worry more about what immigration and visa rules might look like under the Trump administration. At the same time, companies are cutting jobs left and right, and the global job market feels pretty shaky, which is pushing people to make this move.

Indians returning from US to face many challenges LinkedIn user Abhinarayan Mishra shared that heading back to India isn't necessarily a smooth transition. Mishra points out that Indian companies are really focused on hiring people with skills in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and product leadership—rather than just valuing general work experience abroad. He also mentioned some real challenges people face when returning, like dealing with tax rules in both countries, plus the tricky part of helping their Gen Z kids adjust to a new education system and lifestyle.

Also Read: Trump revokes over 300,000 visas: Here's what Indian nationals travelling to the US must know

PERM process halted for several tech firms This development follows the halting of PERM processing for several of the world's most prominent talent acquisition companies, such as Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tata.

PERM, which stands for Program Electronic Review Management, represents a crucial component in the employer-sponsored green card pathway. Typically, it requires employers to show that qualified, readily available U.S. workers cannot be found for the role and that bringing on an international worker won't negatively impact the compensation and workplace conditions of comparable American employees.

For Indian professionals dependent on employer sponsorship, the suspension may postpone their aspirations to secure permanent residency status. The extent of this impact, nevertheless, will be contingent upon their present immigration classification and the progression of their green card petitions.

Immigration expert weighs in According to immigration specialist Swatilina Barik, this measure does not revoke currently valid H-1B visas or invalidate green cards that have received prior approval, as per American Bazaar. It rather restricts the affected organizations from submitting new PERM applications and halts applications currently under review during the period of suspension.

Barik further emphasized that this development should be interpreted as a constraint on the employment-based permanent residency mechanism rather than a termination of temporary work visa authorization.