US Treasury yields hold steady as investors await economic data ahead of Fed rate decision on October 28
US Treasury yields hold steady as investors await economic data, mortgage rates and jobless claims ahead of the Federal Reserve's October 28 rate decision.
US Treasury yields remained largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh economic data to understand the health of the US economy. The data could offer clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, which is scheduled for next week.
The 10-year US Treasury yield stayed at 5.1211%. This yield is closely watched because it influences borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The 2-year US Treasury yield held steady at 4.7889%. This yield is more closely linked to expectations about the Federal Reserve’s short-term interest rate decisions, according to CNBC.
30-year US Treasury yield holds steady
The 30-year US Treasury yield also remained unchanged at 5.4320%. Yields on longer-term government bonds can be affected by global political tensions and geopolitical developments.
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Investors are watching economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve’s October 28 meeting. They are assessing how economic conditions in the US and developments around the world could affect inflation and future interest rate decisions.
Oil prices rise on supply concerns
Rising energy prices are adding to concerns about inflation. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures rose 0.86% to $98.66 per barrel on Wednesday, according to CNBC.
Fresh attacks on oil tankers and Saudi energy facilities raised concerns about oil supplies. Missile strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy facilities increased worries about possible disruptions to global energy supplies.
US mortgage rates data due Wednesday
Investors are also waiting for the latest US mortgage rate data. The Mortgage Bankers Association is due to release its weekly average for 30-year fixed mortgage rates later on Wednesday, according to CNBC.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate previously increased to 7.5%. The rate rose by one basis point in the week ended October 9. One basis point equals 0.01 percentage point.
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US jobless claims data due Thursday
US jobless claims data is due on Thursday. The Labor Department will release initial jobless claims figures for the week ended October 17. The report will give investors another indication of conditions in the US labour market.
The latest available jobless claims figures showed a small increase. The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits rose by 1,000 to 199,000 in the week ended October 10, according to CNBC.
Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. When bond prices rise, yields generally fall. When bond prices fall, yields generally rise. One basis point represents 0.01%, or one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The upcoming economic reports could influence market expectations for interest rates. Investors will assess mortgage rate and jobless claims data, along with developments in energy markets, as they prepare for the Federal Reserve’s October 28 policy meeting. These factors could help shape expectations for inflation and the future direction of interest rates, according to CNBC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More