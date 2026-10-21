US Treasury yields hold steady as investors await economic data ahead of Fed rate decision on October 28

US Treasury yields remained largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh economic data to understand the health of the US economy. The data could offer clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, which is scheduled for next week. US Treasury yields remain steady ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision. (Bloomberg file photo for representation)

The 10-year US Treasury yield stayed at 5.1211%. This yield is closely watched because it influences borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The 2-year US Treasury yield held steady at 4.7889%. This yield is more closely linked to expectations about the Federal Reserve’s short-term interest rate decisions, according to CNBC.

30-year US Treasury yield holds steady The 30-year US Treasury yield also remained unchanged at 5.4320%. Yields on longer-term government bonds can be affected by global political tensions and geopolitical developments.

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Investors are watching economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve’s October 28 meeting. They are assessing how economic conditions in the US and developments around the world could affect inflation and future interest rate decisions.

Oil prices rise on supply concerns Rising energy prices are adding to concerns about inflation. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures rose 0.86% to $98.66 per barrel on Wednesday, according to CNBC.

Fresh attacks on oil tankers and Saudi energy facilities raised concerns about oil supplies. Missile strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy facilities increased worries about possible disruptions to global energy supplies.

US mortgage rates data due Wednesday Investors are also waiting for the latest US mortgage rate data. The Mortgage Bankers Association is due to release its weekly average for 30-year fixed mortgage rates later on Wednesday, according to CNBC.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate previously increased to 7.5%. The rate rose by one basis point in the week ended October 9. One basis point equals 0.01 percentage point.

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US jobless claims data due Thursday US jobless claims data is due on Thursday. The Labor Department will release initial jobless claims figures for the week ended October 17. The report will give investors another indication of conditions in the US labour market.

The latest available jobless claims figures showed a small increase. The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits rose by 1,000 to 199,000 in the week ended October 10, according to CNBC.

Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. When bond prices rise, yields generally fall. When bond prices fall, yields generally rise. One basis point represents 0.01%, or one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The upcoming economic reports could influence market expectations for interest rates. Investors will assess mortgage rate and jobless claims data, along with developments in energy markets, as they prepare for the Federal Reserve’s October 28 policy meeting. These factors could help shape expectations for inflation and the future direction of interest rates, according to CNBC.