JPMorgan invests $5 billion in US industries tied to economic and national security

JPMorgan Chase has invested $5 billion in US industries linked to economic and national security. The bank said the equity investments are aimed at supporting industries that are important to the United States' economy and national security. JPMorgan Chase invests $5 billion in US industries linked to economic and national security. (File photo/REUTERS)

The investment comes as demand for US manufacturing, energy infrastructure and stronger supply chains grows. Banks are looking to benefit from the rising need for domestic production, improved energy systems and supply chains that are less dependent on other countries.

JPMorgan's $230 billion US financing JPMorgan has also financed about $230 billion through its Security and Resiliency Initiative. The bank said this funding has been provided since the initiative was launched a year ago. The initiative was launched with a $1.5 trillion financing commitment over 10 years. JPMorgan had announced plans to finance $1.5 trillion in US investments over the next decade, including projects connected to national security, according to Reuters.

US infrastructure and supply chains Major US banks are increasing their focus on artificial intelligence data centres, critical minerals and energy infrastructure. These sectors are attracting investment as the country looks to expand its industrial and technological capabilities.

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US President Donald Trump's administration has prioritised building and upgrading domestic infrastructure. The aim is to reduce the country's dependence on foreign supply chains across several industries, including clean energy and rare earths.

JPMorgan's $5 billion investment sectors JPMorgan's investments support companies working in several important industries. The bank said its investments have backed businesses involved in advanced manufacturing, energy, supply chains and defence-related technologies, according to Reuters.

The bank is investing in companies at different stages of growth. Its equity investments cover venture-stage, growth-stage and later-stage companies, allowing it to support businesses at different points in their development.

Some of JPMorgan's new investments focus on next-generation defence technologies. These investments are part of the bank's broader effort to support industries connected to US security and industrial strength.

Battery storage and defence technology JPMorgan is also investing in distributed battery storage and automated manufacturing. Distributed battery storage can help store energy closer to where it is needed, while automated manufacturing uses technology and machines to improve production processes. The bank also identified frontier technologies among the areas receiving investment, according to Reuters.

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JPMorgan plans to focus more on expanding US industrial capacity and strengthening supply chains. Jay Horine, head of the Security and Resiliency Initiative at JPMorganChase Global Banking, said the bank's next phase would focus on expanding industrial capacity, strengthening supply chains and supporting industries that will shape long-term economic resilience and national security, as quoted by Reuters.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley plans Other major US banks are also announcing large investment plans for domestic infrastructure and technology. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have outlined initiatives to support projects in these areas, showing that JPMorgan is not the only lender pursuing this strategy.

Bank of America announced a plan to invest $250 billion by July 2027. In August, the bank said the money would support US digital and infrastructure projects. Morgan Stanley has committed to facilitating about $1.5 trillion in investments over the next decade. The bank said the funding would support technology and infrastructure projects, according to Reuters.

The announcements highlight the growing role of major banks in financing US industrial and national security priorities. JPMorgan's $5 billion in equity investments and its wider financing initiative come as banks respond to demand for domestic manufacturing, stronger supply chains, energy infrastructure and advanced technologies.