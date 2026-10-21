Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Rubio to visit Jamnagar refinery today, trip to focus on global energy security

The refinery is the largest in the country, with an installed capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day.

Rubio is on a two-day visit to India. On the first day of his visit, October 20, he met India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. The two reviewed bilateral cooperation, focusing on energy and defence, as Rubio urged India to increase energy trade with the US and step up purchases of American technologies and systems.

This is Rubio’s second visit to India in less than five months, and he is accompanied by a large business delegation.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said in a social media post that the two sides discussed ways to further advance their ties, with a focus on “trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties”. They also exchanged views on regional developments.

According to a readout issued by the US State Department spokesperson, Rubio urged India to increase its purchases of American energy, technologies, and military and nuclear equipment.

Rubio “reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India’s supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand,” the readout said.

He also commended progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation and “advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries”.