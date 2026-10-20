Rubio urges India to boost US energy, defence purchases in talks with Jaishankar

Jaishankar and Rubio, who travelled to India for the second time in less than five months with a large business delegation, met in the country’s financial hub against the backdrop of persisting strains in bilateral ties over a range of issues, including the Trump administration’s unpredictable trade policies, enhanced immigration restrictions affecting Indian professionals and the US’s growing proximity to Pakistan’s military leadership.

India and the United States on Tuesday reviewed their bilateral cooperation, with the focus on energy and defence, as US secretary of state Marco Rubio used a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to urge the Indian side to increase energy trade and step up purchases of American technologies and systems.

What did Marco Rubio urge India to buy more of from the US?

What did Marco Rubio urge India to buy more of from the US?

After the meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar said on social media that they discussed ways to further advance “our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties”, and exchanged views on regional developments. Rubio said in a separate social media post that they “discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership”.

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Purchases of American energy According to a readout from the US state department spokesman, Rubio pushed the Indian side to increase purchases of American energy, technologies and military and nuclear equipment. Rubio “reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India’s supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand," the readout said.

Rubio commended progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation, and “advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries”.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials on Rubio’s comments.

This was largely in line with the push from Washington during President Donald Trump’s second term for New Delhi to buy more energy, technology and military gear from the US. While India has diversified its energy sources over the past year, Russia remains the single largest source, accounting for more than 50% of all crude purchases, while the US was in third place with 5.1% in August.

During a media interaction, Rubio described India as an important commercial and business partner of the US, a key member of the Quad and a strong strategic partner, and noted there is a “lot of defence cooperation” between the two sides. He also said the two sides are “very, very close” to finalising a bilateral trade deal.

“I would say we’re about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. I think there's a small number of items left to wrap up. So I think that will happen shortly – we're hoping, which it should – and hopefully have some good news to announce fairly soon. And perhaps the leaders can sign it thereafter,” he said.

A visit to the Reliance Industries-owned Jamnagar Refinery – currently the world’s largest with an installed capacity of 1.4 million barrels a day – is on Rubio’s itinerary for Wednesday, and he spoke extensively about the role of both India as a “refining superpower” and the Indian conglomerate in addressing global energy issues.

Also Read | Rubio backs 'India's need to diversify' energy sources, says US can help meet needs amid Russian oil debate

Rubio on energy supplies Rubio told the media that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Houthi attacks on energy pipelines in Saudi Arabia and attacks on refining facilities as part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have impacted energy supplies, causing several countries to grapple with a diesel shortage. Days before Rubio’s arrival in India, President Donald Trump waived sweeping new sanctions under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act and announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Russian diesel onto the world market.

Rubio noted that Indian companies can play a role in refining Venezuelan heavy crude as more of it enters the world market, an issue he planned to discuss during the visit to the Reliance refinery.

“They have the capability to refine heavy crude, they have done so in the past. And I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they can do,” he said. “Refining capability is a key part of it and India is a refining superpower. They have the ability to do that and they have companies that know how to do that.”

He also noted that Indian companies have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela and can play a role in energy production. “With India, we've talked about it in the past…They're ready to do it, they're willing to do it. There might be a few impediments that stand in the way in terms of [pre-existing] sanctions,” he said.

Asked about the reasons for his visit to the Reliance facility, Rubio replied: “Energy is related to national security. Countries fight wars over energy, economies collapse over lack of energy. We’re going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capability. It makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it.”

Rubio on India's steps to reduce dependence on Russian energy Rubio responded to another question about US satisfaction with India's steps to reduce dependence on Russian energy by noting that New Delhi has repeatedly expressed its desire to diversify its energy portfolio and that the US can be an energy source. “Obviously, it’s not easy to do that from one day to the next. I think they've made substantial progress in that regard, and we're happy to see that,” he said.

“But in the end, it's not just about Russian oil; it's about their desire to diversify, and obviously we think we can be a source of some of their energy inputs. Obviously, we've discussed Venezuela and other countries, and I think it's in our interest to have a strong ally with a diverse energy portfolio,” Rubio said.

Jaishankar, Rubio meet UAE foreign minister Jaishankar and Rubio held a separate meeting with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday for a bilateral visit, and talked about cooperation in energy, trade, technology, and regional connectivity. Rubio said on social media that they discussed regional energy security and ways to advance shared economic priorities.

Rubio and Jaishankar also laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Hotel Taj. “We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honoring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens,” Rubio said. “We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism.”