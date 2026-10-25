Fact check: Social media posts falsely claim Michelle Obama is pregnant, appeared in public with baby bump

Social media posts that have surfaced falsely claim that Michelle Obama is pregnant and was spotted with a baby bump. The 62-year-old former First Lady appeared in manipulated images standing in a public area, sparking baby bump rumors.

(L/R) Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former US President Barack Obama attend the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Hiroko MASUIKE / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

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“Michelle Obama spotted in France with a baby bump,” one post on X reads.

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Fact-checking the claim

The claim is false and the photos are edited. A simple Google Lens search shows that the original photos were shared on Instagram by Jenny Bird, a popular contemporary fashion jewelry and lifestyle brand founded in Canada, more than a year ago.

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“@michelleobama steps out in the Mega Faye Knockers and a monochromatic look. Styled by @meredithkoop,” the original post is captioned.

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One X user asked Grok if Michelle is pregnant, sharing the altered photo. Grok replied, “No. Michelle Obama is 62 and not pregnant. Mid-October 2026 videos show her with toned flat abs. No credible reports exist of any pregnancy. The photo appears edited from her April 2025 LA outing in the same olive outfit.”

No credible reports from any major outlets report that Michelle is pregnant. Michelle and her husband, former president Barack Obama, have not announced any such news either.

Also Read | Why did George W. Bush give Michelle Obama Altoids mints again? Viral 2018 moment returns

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Barack and Michelle Obama have two daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama. Both Sasha and Malia mostly stay away from the public eye. They live in Los Angeles. Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California. Malia, the Obamas’ eldest daughter, is a writer and producer.

Malia debuted her first short, titled The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival. She went by her first and middle names, Malia Ann. She is also known for having co-written Donald Glover's Swarm. Malia studied filmmaking at Harvard University.

Michelle spoke out about "the other side" of parenting in the past, during an episode of her The Light Podcast. Speaking with Today Show anchor Hoda Kotv, Michelle said, “I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief. That's a lovely thing – to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.'"