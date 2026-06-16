White House's vague response to Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama remark sparks more backlash

UFC fighter Josh Hokit sparked a row after winning his bout at the UFC Freedom 250 White House Card on Sunday. In his post-match comments, he said, "Michelle Obama is a man," even as President Trump was seated on the front row, Josh Hokit faces Derrick Lewis during the UFC Freedom250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, (Bloomberg)

Michelle Obama being purportedly a man is a debunked conspiracy theory about the former First Lady popular on far-right social media. Naturally, the comments drew condemnation from many, including from UFC boss Dana White, who called it "nonsense."

However, the White House has not officially issued a response to Hokit's remark. Then, on Monday, when asked about Josh Hokit's comments, White House spokesperson and senior Trump advisor Steven Cheung issued a response that many called vague.

Instead of talking about Hokit's remarks, Cheung praised the wrestler for winning the fight against Derrick Lewis.

Also read: Josh Hokit's ‘disgusting’ remark on Michelle Obama creates huge uproar: ‘This is embarrassing and gross’

“He had a great win last night. He showed toughness and the ability to pressure his opponent both on his feet and on the ground,” Cheung said, per CNN journalist Jake Tapper.

White House Response Sparks More Backlash The White House's response drew more flak, as many on social media slammed Steven Chueng for allegedly downplaying Hokit's remarks. Hundreds of comments followed.

"The White House doesn’t want to offend the Proud boys or any racist pos white supremacist group that supports Trump by denouncing that remark," wrote one user.

"Is anyone expecting a different response from a White House where the president compared the Obamas to apes?" added one.

"Proving once again that the entire MAGA cult is nothing but trash. You really should write a book about their cult leader and how easily they are manipulated," wrote one.

“Easy solution here Jake. Michelle needs to sue Hokit, the UFC and Dana White for defamation,” said one. “Then through discovery she can prove she’s a woman with a simple vaginal exam. Then she’ll own the UFC. That’s what anyone who has been defamed to this level would do.”

Also read: Who is paying for the UFC 250 White House event and how much does it cost?

Dana White Says He 'Hates' Josh Hokit's Remarks UFC President and CEO Dana White reacted to the comments by Josh Hokit in a text message to TIME magazine. He called it "nonsense" and clarified that he is against such "nasty and false things."

“I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White said in the text. “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”