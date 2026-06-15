Josh Hokit's ‘disgusting’ remark on Michelle Obama creates huge uproar: ‘This is embarrassing and gross’

UFC fighter Josh Hokit made sure to stir controversy on the night of his victory by shouting, "Michelle Obama is a man" after winning his match at the White House. Josh Hokit, mixed martial artist, faces Derrick Lewis, mixed martial artist, during a heavyweight bout during the UFC Freedom250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Hokit achieved a knockout against Derrick Lewis in the third round of their heavyweight fight during the remarkable UFC Freedom 250 event held on the South Lawn, maintaining his undefeated status following the polarizing actions that captured media attention in the week prior.

However, it was his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that will be remembered infamously, as he spoke directly to US President Donald Trump, who was seated in the front row of the audience.

“I’m the man with the plan, the beast that’s ready to feast. You know what? F*** the speech. Shoutout to Trump for having the balls to put some s*** like this on," Hokit said.

“And if I’m gonna say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the ‘Incredible Hok’, and that’s my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.”

He then addressed Alex Pereira, who was set to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship in the co-main event, and remarked: “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?”

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