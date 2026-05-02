Lorna Hajdini row: Joe Rogan drops explosive take, calls JPMorgan accuser’s claims 'fake'

Podcaster Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Lorna Hajdini and he appears to be squarely on the side of the JPMorgan executive. Joe Rogan weighed in on the Lorna Hajdini row on his podcast. (Bloomberg)

Hajdini was accused of sexual harassment against a junior male employee in a bombshell lawsuit, as per the Daily Mail. The lawsuit had also implicated JPMorgan in the matter. However, as the matter began to gain more attention New York Post publicly identified the accuser who had chosen to go with ‘John Doe’ in the complaint. We have chosen not to name the accuser at this point. The publication also reported that the lawsuit had been retracted for corrections.

However, the news of the retraction have led many to label the accuser's claims against Hajdini as false. Notably, this is not without basis as reports also indicated that Hajdini was well-liked by her peers, but the same could not be said for the alleged victim. Further, reports noted that Hajdini was not the alleged victim's boss and could not have used her position in the company to curry sexual favors for a promotion, as the lawsuit had initially alleged.

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Additionally, a JPMogran spokesperson told the Mail that an internal investigation had found the accuser's claims to be without merit and added that while Hajdini had cooperated with the probe, the accuser had not. Hajdini's representatives also denied any wrongdoing on her part in this matter.

Here's what Joe Rogan said, while weighing in on the matter.